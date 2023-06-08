Audible and Out on the Page unite 42 LGBTQ writers to create ultimate Pride reading list

Spoken word entertainment providers Audible and non-profit literary LGBTQ organisation Out on the Page have collaborated with 42 LGBTQ writers to create the Pride List of Queer Storytelling – ultimate queer reading list for Pride.

Contributors includes Val McDermid, Liv Little, Damien Barr, Travis Alabanza, Juliet Jacques, and Okechukwu Nzelu have nominated an array of trailblazing works – sometimes penned by each other! – for the extensive list.

To read the list of novels, memoirs, collections of poetry and more in full, scroll down the page.

Accompanied by their compelling and insightful reasons for submitting each title, the project hopes to encourage people in the UK to engage with, discover and broaden their knowledge of LGBTQIA+ stories and authors.

The project has also explored the UK’s attitude to and consumption of LGBTQIA+ literature and today releases new YouGov data, which reveals that, compared to ten years ago, people in the UK feel they are seeing more LGBTQIA+ characters in literature (52%), more positive storylines for queer characters (52%) and broader representation of the LGBTQIA+ community (62%).

“A wonderful expression of queer joy”

Of the project, Paul Bradley, founder of Out on the Page, said: “We’ve always worked to champion the voice of LGBTQIA+ writers and writing, and this collaboration with Audible is one of our most exciting ventures to date. Many of the wonderful writers who have contributed have worked with us and others to support the development and breakthrough of the LGBTQ+ writers of tomorrow. That’s why this project is so important, highlighting great LGBTQ+ writing wherever it appears, thinking about what these stories mean for LGBTQ+ representation in the wider world, bringing great queer storytelling to wider audiences, readers finding inspiration and stories that speak to them and their experience. To us, this project during Pride Month is a wonderful expression of queer joy.”

To bring to life the project, and mark the end of Pride month, Audible and Out on the Page will also be hosting ‘A Celebration of Queer Storytelling’, a one-off celebratory panel event, on Tuesday 27 June at Barbican in London.

Confirmed panellists include author and lecturer Okechukwu Nzelu (Here Again Now, The Private Joys of Nnenna Maloney), award-winning Young Adult author Lisa Williamson (The Art of Being Normal, All About Mia), and poet, playwright and education facilitator Gayathiri Kamalakanthan, with more to be announced. Presenter and broadcaster Shivani Dave will be hosting the panel discussion.

Tickets for ‘A Celebration of Queer Storytelling’ can be purchased at Eventbrite from Thursday 8 June. Tickets cost £5 with all proceedings to be donated to Out on the Page’s writer development programme.

For more information, visit the project’s dedicated page at the Audible website.

SIMPLIFIED CONTRIBUTOR LIST & SUBMISSIONS

