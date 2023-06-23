Heartstopper stars, Emma Bunton, and more hit red carpet at Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum
LGBTQ stars turned out to help honour our community's heroes in London on Thursday.
Everyday LGBTQ heroes were joined by queer stars and allies on the red carpet of the Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum in London on Thursday (22 June).
11 awards were presented to individuals or groups who’ve changed the world for LGBTQ people in a plush ceremony hosted by Spice Girl Emma Bunton at The Langham Hotel in London.
Among those in attendance were stars of the hit Netflix series, Heartstopper, Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Tobie Donovan, Bel Priestly, and Bradley Riches.
Joining them were Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Claire Richards from STEPS, Alex Scott, Munroe Bergdorf, Ben Thompson, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Tia Kofi.
The event celebrated two-time Eurovision winner, Loreen, Dr Jo Hartland, Joel Mordi, and Paul and Michael Atwal-Brice, and more.
You can meet 2023’s Pride Award recipients here and read more about their inspiring stories in the Attitude July/August issue, which is available to buy and download now.