The 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar in 23 epic images – from the Scissor Sisters to Dannii Minogue  

The 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar returned with a bang last night (Wednesday 10 October 2025).

The event, honouring the great and good of the LGBTQ community, occurs every October at Camden Roundhouse.

The night also saw us unveil our three new cover stars: Plainclothes actor Russell Tovey, drag star Tiara Sky and I Kissed a Boy host Dannii Minogue – as well as a performance to remember from ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin” singers Scissor Sisters.

Jake Shears performing at last night’s Attitude Awards (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Here, we look back through our pick of the best photos of the night…

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian arrived in sequinned style

(Image: Attitude: Aaron Parsons)

As did opera star Katherine Jenkins, in a shiny blue Jaguar

(Image: Attitude: Aaron Parsons)

Although it was comedy veteran Tom Allen who made the most dramatic entrance…

(Image: Attitude: Aaron Parsons)

Luke Evans and his partner Fran Tomas looked dapper on the red carpet

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

While What It Feels Like For a Girl‘s Hannah Jones looked positively ethereal

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

As guests took their seats, Attitude’s Darren Styles OBE addressed the room

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Before Callum Scott performed his reimagined version of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Then, an aviation-themed serve from showbiz royalty Pam Ann

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Our first winner of the evening was… the lovely Dannii Minogue, who celebrated her award for Ally of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic, backstage

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The second was Comedy Award winner Tom Allen; here he is pictured with presenter Denise Welch

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Next up was The Creator’s Award, supported by Jaguar, presented by Vogue’s Edward Enninful (left) and won by photographer Campbell Addy (right)

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Luke Evans (centre) won the book award. Presenting was Katherine Jenkins and Steps’s Ian ‘H’ Watkins

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Scissor Sisters took home the Icon Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic. Well deserved

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

A super group including Bimini, Tia Kofi, Bentley Robles, Eden Hunter, Ellis Miah and Janethan honoured late drag star The Vivienne with the tribute single ‘Your Light Will Shine‘

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Viv’s sister Chanel earlier accepted the Inspiration Award on behalf of of the Drag Race UK champ, saying: “She opened up doors that had never been opened”

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Next up was Gok Wan, winner of the Icon Award. Congrats, Gok!

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Followed by Style Award winner Dominic Skinner…

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

…and Attitude covergirl Tiara Skye! She won the Drag Award

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Boots star Max Parker presented to What It Feels Like For a Girl writer Paris Lees and actor Ellis Howard: the show won the TV Award

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our penultimate award of the night went to Elizabeth Hurley, who won Honorary Gay, supported by Virgin Atlantic

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our final award of the night went to Plainclothes star Russell Tovey, who won Man of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

To close the show, the Scissor Sisters returned for a barnstorming performance of hits like ‘Laura’ and ‘Take Your Mama’. Epic as usual!

Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app.