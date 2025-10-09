 Skip to main content

9 October 2025

The 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar in 23 epic images – from the Scissor Sisters to Dannii Minogue  

From Russell Tovey to Gok Wan to Elizabeth Hurley, the guest list for last night's event was off the charts

By Attitude Staff

Scissor Sisters performing at last night's Attitude Awards, black and white, Jake leaping and a nonplussed security guard in the front (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)
Scissor Sisters performing at last night's Attitude Awards (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

The 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar returned with a bang last night (Wednesday 10 October 2025).

The event, honouring the great and good of the LGBTQ community, occurs every October at Camden Roundhouse.

The night also saw us unveil our three new cover stars: Plainclothes actor Russell Tovey, drag star Tiara Sky and I Kissed a Boy host Dannii Minogue – as well as a performance to remember from ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin” singers Scissor Sisters.

Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters performing at last night's Attitude Awards, in a pink and yellow bodysuit with bright lights behind him
Jake Shears performing at last night’s Attitude Awards (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Here, we look back through our pick of the best photos of the night…

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian arrived in sequinned style

Liz and Damian Hurley, Liz in a purple sequinned dress and Damien in a white shit and black trousers (Image: Attitude: Aaron Parsons)
(Image: Attitude: Aaron Parsons)

As did opera star Katherine Jenkins, in a shiny blue Jaguar

Katherine Jenkins in a silver dress getting out of a blue car
(Image: Attitude: Aaron Parsons)

Although it was comedy veteran Tom Allen who made the most dramatic entrance…

Tom Allen in a red cape and black suit on the street
(Image: Attitude: Aaron Parsons)

Luke Evans and his partner Fran Tomas looked dapper on the red carpet

Luke Evans and his partner Fran Tomas in suits on the red carpet
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

While What It Feels Like For a Girl‘s Hannah Jones looked positively ethereal

Hannah Jones in a green corseted dress on the red carpet
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

As guests took their seats, Attitude’s Darren Styles OBE addressed the room

Attitude's Darren Styles OBE addressed attendees in the main room - in a blue suit, standing at a podium
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Before Callum Scott performed his reimagined version of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’

Callum Scott singing on stage with an image of Whitney on the screen behind him
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Then, an aviation-themed serve from showbiz royalty Pam Ann

Pam Ann on stage in red aviation outfit
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Our first winner of the evening was… the lovely Dannii Minogue, who celebrated her award for Ally of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic, backstage

Dannii Minogue in a pink dress holding award backstage
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The second was Comedy Award winner Tom Allen; here he is pictured with presenter Denise Welch

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Next up was The Creator’s Award, supported by Jaguar, presented by Vogue’s Edward Enninful (left) and won by photographer Campbell Addy (right)

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Luke Evans (centre) won the book award. Presenting was Katherine Jenkins and Steps’s Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Katherine Jenkins, Luke Evans holding 'A' award and Ian 'H' Watkins in a brown leather suit
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Scissor Sisters took home the Icon Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic. Well deserved

Del Marqis in blue, Jake Shears in leopard skin and Babydaddy in yellow t-shirt and black blazer backstage
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

A super group including BiminiTia Kofi, Bentley Robles, Eden Hunter, Ellis Miah and Janethan honoured late drag star The Vivienne with the tribute single ‘Your Light Will Shine

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Viv’s sister Chanel earlier accepted the Inspiration Award on behalf of of the Drag Race UK champ, saying: “She opened up doors that had never been opened”

Chanel, sister of The Vivienne, in black
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Next up was Gok Wan, winner of the Icon Award. Congrats, Gok!

Gok Wan in black holding award, branding board behind him
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Followed by Style Award winner Dominic Skinner…

Dominic Skinner in black suiting holding award
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

…and Attitude covergirl Tiara Skye! She won the Drag Award

Tiara in a red Dres holding award in the air
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Boots star Max Parker presented to What It Feels Like For a Girl writer Paris Lees and actor Ellis Howard: the show won the TV Award

Max Parker in black, Paris Lees in red one shoulder dress and Ellis Howard in a blue sweater with the words 'British Boy' on it
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our penultimate award of the night went to Elizabeth Hurley, who won Honorary Gay, supported by Virgin Atlantic

Elizabeth Hurley in purple sequinned dress holding award
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our final award of the night went to Plainclothes star Russell Tovey, who won Man of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic

Russell Tovey in a collar and tie and dark top holding award
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

To close the show, the Scissor Sisters returned for a barnstorming performance of hits like ‘Laura’ and ‘Take Your Mama’. Epic as usual!

Russell Tovey on the cover of Attitude Magazine
(Image: Attitude/Mark Cant)
