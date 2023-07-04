Fans love ‘super cute’ trailer for Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

A trailer for Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe has dropped and fans are loving it.

The coming-of-age-film follows teenagers Aristotle and Dante, who meet in 1987 El Paso, Texas.

It is adapted from Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s YA novel of the same name by the trans-writer-director Aitch Alberto.

The film stars Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales as Aristotle and Dante respectively. Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, Veronica Falcon, and Kevin Alejandro also star.

The film premiered at the 47th International Toronto Film Festival in September 2022 and is due for a theatrical release in September 2023.

“it looks super cute,” wrote one person reacting to the trailer.

Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe.



I've seen this book out there many times. I've never bought it. Now this trailer appears and it looks super cute.https://t.co/ktMXx4lpMF — All This Bisexual Chaos In The House Of Cullen (@MyBisexualChaos) July 4, 2023

Someone else typed: “i’m sorry for the person i’m going to become when the aristotle and dante discover the secrets of the universe movie comes out”

i’m sorry for the person i’m going to become when the aristotle and dante discover the secrets of the universe movie comes out — pansy wansy (@orbitrontime) July 4, 2023

Another person wrote: “I have goosebumps oh my gad”

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – Official Trai… https://t.co/KWbdpu7WpB via @YouTube I have goosebumps oh my gad 😭😭 I can’t believe my favorite book finally has a movie 😭😭😭 — Glea waiting for 浪浪钉🫠 (@GlealovesMG) July 4, 2023

A synopsis for the film reads: “Resentful at the world, 15-year-old Aristotle Mendoza wants to blend in and be left alone, but the summer he meets free spirit Dante Quintana at the local swimming pool, everything changes.

“Dante is everything Ari isn’t, and his wanderlust for life and artistic spirit shake something loose in Ari; finally, he has a friend. A near-magical being, Dante disrupts Aristotle’s world, introducing him to music, poetry, and lessons about the sky.

“Dante gives Aristotle permission to live in an ever-expansive universe, making it harder and harder for him to maintain the façade of isolation that has protected him for so long. Their summer of adventure comes to an abrupt halt when the boys are torn apart.

“Armed with a new perspective, Aristotle uses Dante’s absence to understand who he wants to be in the world. Ari must decide if he is going to live in the world of infinite possibilities that Dante represents.

“At first, fear holds Aristotle hostage and he retreats into his lonely existence. But Ari soon realizes he can’t unsee the world through Dante’s eyes. If only he would let go of the secrets he didn’t even know he was keeping and embrace the wonders of the universe.”

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is out on 8 September.