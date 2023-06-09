Andrew Scott to star in limited West End run of Vanya

Sherlock star, Andrew Scott, is set to star in a limited run of the Anton Chekov play, Vanya.

The play, written by Simon Stephens and directed by Sam Yates, is a brand new adaptation of Chekov’s original masterpiece.

Previews begin at the Richmond Theatre from 28 August to 2 September. Previews in the West End start from 15 September and run until 21 October. Tickets are available here.

Scott is set to play every role in Stephens’ version of Chekhov’s tale of love, art, sex, and attempted murder.

Andrew Scott is set to star in Vanya on the West End (Image: Provided)

Andrew Scott said: “Heartbreaking, hilarious, sexy, devastating – the singular genius and extraordinary humanity of Chekhov just knocks me out.

“It’s a genuine honour and a singular challenge to bring this giant of a play to life in the West End in this new way and I’m so excited to be doing it alongside such brilliant, playful, and talented people.”

“Life-affirming and heart-breaking and places human behaviour under the microscope”

Simon Stephens added of Scott and Yates: “To work with these people in the heart of the West End; to be fearlessly creative and exploratory there; to have only the impulse to make art is all utterly thrilling. This is work that reminds me again and again that theatre is our greatest art form. The most alive. The funniest. The sexiest. The most heartbreaking. The most human.”

Sam Yates described Vanya as “life-affirming and heart-breaking and places human behaviour under the microscope.”

He continued: “Vanya will push this examination to a new level, harnessing the power of the unique connection between actor and audience possible only in the theatre.”

Vanya is being produced by Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Kater Gordon.