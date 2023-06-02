Alison Hammond breaks down in tears as she addresses Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Alison Hammond fought back tears today and she reflected on the fall-out from Phillip Schofield‘s exit from This Morning.



TV presenter Schofield left the show last week, after publicly admitting to an affair with a younger This Morning runner.

Speaking on today’s episode of This Morning, which she presented alongside Dermot O’Leary, Hammond said she and her colleagues were struggling to “process” the news.

“What Phillip did was wrong” – Alison Hammond on Phillip Schofield

After watching Phillip’s latest interview on the scandal, shared by the BBC today, Hammond said: ‘I was finding it really painful because obviously, you know, I loved Phillip Schofield. And it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.”



Former Big Brother star Hammond continued: “However what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry. But as a family we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say. But I remember what my mum used to say.

“My mum always said, ‘Use your Bible as a satnav in life, Al’. And in the Bible it says, ‘He without sin, cast the first stone’. And I just don’t want to, I don’t want to say anything bad because obviously I’m in conflict. That’s how I feel.”

Despite press speculation that ITV is to shelve the long-running show in the wake of the scandal, Holly Willoughby is expected to host next Monday’s show alongside Josie Gibson.

In a press statement released last Friday 26 May, Schofield admitted that he first met the colleague he would later have an “unwise, but not illegal” extramarital affair with when he was 15, during an engagement at his school.

“I see nothing ahead of me but blackness”

Subsequently speaking to the BBC, Schofield said: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything.”

He furthermore added: “What am I going to do with my days? I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently.”

The 61-year-old added: “Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight.”

Schofield has been dropped as a Prince’s Trust Ambassador since news of there affair broke.