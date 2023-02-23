Alexis Stone transforms into Jennifer Coolidge in fascinating video

Drag superstar Alexis Stone is at it again! This time she has transformed into gay icon, Jennifer Coolidge.

Through a combination of prosthetics and makeup, Stone (she/he) became an uncanny likeness of The White Lotus star.

In the video Stone highlighted the various elements that went into making the look down to the minute details. In all, it took 5 weeks to prepare.

Every element is spookily and mesmerisingly on point.

The video also shows Stone attending a Diesel fashion show. She’s sat next to Haley Lu Richardson, who played Portia, Tanya McQuoid’s assistant, in The White Lotus‘ second season.

It seemed a surreal experience for Richardson. Understandably!

“That’s f***ing incredible”

On Instagram, Stone shared a separate video showing herself applying everything. All of this is set to The White Lotus theme music.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s The Vivienne summed up the response: “That’s f***ing incredible, yes to you and you prosthetics guys! X”

In another Insta post Stone thanked her collaborators and wrote: “A major success giving most news outlets thought I was in fact Jennifer, such a moment”

Stone also recreated Tanya’s memorable last scene in season two where she shoots her way off a boat full of gays who are “trying to murder me”.

In a third post, Stone showed off more footage set to a remix version of The White Lotus theme tune adding in Tanya’s lines: “Do you know these gays” and “The gays, they’re trying to murder me”.

We’re hoping the real Jennifer Coolidge sees this!

Stone’s first internet-stopping moment was the ‘Plastic Surgery’ project. Here he spent three months living with prosthetics, convincing followers he’d had botched facial surgery.

He later peeled the face off to make a point about social media and beauty standards.

In 2021 Stone appeared on the cover of Attitude where he talked about his work.