Adele sings along to Katy Perry at a gay bar during Miami Beach Pride and we love it

Adele may be one of the most famous women in the whole world, but she still knows how to get down.

The ‘Easy On Me’ singer is no stranger to the LGBTQ+ party scene.

Last year, she made a surprise appearance at G-A-Y Heaven alongside Drag Race UK’s Cheryl Hole.

Now, she’s been back grooving away in another queer venue where fans caught her having a blast.

“Not Adele out in Miami at a gay bar dancing to oontz oontz music”

Clips from clubbers at Twist in Miami quickly went viral on social media, and everyone is absolutely loving her night out vibes.

One wrote: “Teenage Dream in Adele’s vibe. Hands all over the place. So sweet.”

“Good morning i’m absolutely in awe that Adele manages to be one the worlds biggest celebrities but somehow she’s always in these dive-y bars and clubs and honestly that’s so slay of her,” added a fan.

Adele singing Teenage Dream 😭 pic.twitter.com/hNN0mz6P5Q — Sam (@adeleisnumber1) April 17, 2023

Someone else commented: “Not Adele out in Miami at a gay bar dancing to oontz oontz music 😂 mother.”

Videos caught the star singing along to the likes of ‘Teenage Dream’ by Katy Perry, and Sia’s dance banger, ‘Titanium’.

The 16-time Grammy winner even encouraged the crowd to get involved and sing along with her.

Adele can be seen with a drink in hand, waving her hands along to the tunes.

And she didn’t restrict herself to the VIP section either.

adele singing with us at twist???? i LOVE to see it pic.twitter.com/ueoFSUH4NC — g (@dailyguille) April 17, 2023

The pop legend took some time to dance with fans and even said goodbye to attendees when she left.

It comes after she got up on stage at G-A-Y Heaven last year to help judge amateur strip competition Porn Idol.

The Brit Award winner attended the famous LGBTQ+ London venue straight after filming on The Graham Norton Show.

Fans got to see Adele singing along to hits like ‘It’s Raining Men’ as she enjoyed the venue’s weekly amateur strip show.

We can’t wait to see where she pops up next.