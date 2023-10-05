Adele Roberts joins Dancing On Ice line up: ‘After cancer I have my life back’

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is the tenth celebrity confirmed to be on the billing of the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Adele excitedly revealed the news on today’s (5 October) episode of Lorraine. She will be the first contestant to take part with a stoma, who she has named Audrey.

“Audrey’s a diva, she’s very excited to see you today, so she’s already been problematic,” Adele said to host Lorraine Kelly.

“I have not seen her own ice yet, but we’re going to find out. All I wanted to say Audrey, is, I only want to dance on the ice, I don’t want to be doing anything else on the ice so stay inside please.”

“After cancer I have my life back; I actually can’t wait for the glam!” – Adele Roberts

Sharing what she feared most ahead of taking part, she said:“It’s ‘bricking it on ice’ for me! I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away.

“I did radio as it’s not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back; I actually can’t wait for the glam!”

The radio favourite is the tenth celebrity to be announced. She joins the likes of actress Claire Sweeney, S Club star Hannah Spearritt, Olympic Champion Greg Rutherford MBE, and Gogglebox’s Stephen Lustig-Webb.

Earlier this summer, the Weekend Breakfast host on BBC Radio 1 announced she was stepping away from the role after eight years at the station.

She had been part of the station’s presenting line-up since 2015, when she joined to host the Early Breakfast show. Adele then moved onto hosting the Weekend Breakfast gig on Radio 1 in 2021.

As well as being on the airwaves, Adele has been raising awareness of life with a stoma, which she was given after having surgery to remove a tumour.

It came after she was diagnosed with Bowel cancer in 2021. Last summer she was given the all clear.

Back in April, Roberts broke a Guinness World Record after running the London Marathon for the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF). The charity raises money for LGBTQ causes.

The Attitude Award winner finished the marathon – her third – in a record time of 3:30:22. She now holds the record for the fastest marathon run with an ileostomy.

Roberts was met at the finish line by representatives from the Guinness World Records. Sharing images of the moment on Instagram Roberts said: “Anything is possible.”

Dancing On Ice returns in 2024 to ITV.