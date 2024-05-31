Adam Lambert had said he feels “more confident than ever” as he releases new songs ‘Lube’ and ‘Wet Dream’ from his newly-announced EP AFTERS.

The full release from the American Idol alum is due to drop on 19 July via The Orchard.

Both house tracks bluntly explore themes of queer sexuality, with the lyrics of ‘Wet Dream’ detailing how it feels when a “homo takes it home.”

“A new chapter in my artistry” – Adam Lambert

“I created both of these songs with dear friends and the writing sessions were full of laughter and joy,” said Adam, also known for tracks like ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘For Your Entertainment’.

“The freedom with which we wrote these lyrics is evidence of a new chapter in my artistry where I refuse to edit or filter myself,” the 42-year-old continued. “Both songs are about connection, and fearlessly turning fantasy into reality.”

In a statement, ‘Whataya Want From Me’ singer Adam continued: “Creating AFTERS has been such a liberating experience as I chose to craft an EP of house music that’s unapologetically queer and sex positive.

“I throw many house parties and my aim was to create a soundtrack inspired by wild nights, giving a voice to our communities’ hedonistic desires and exploits,” continued Adam.

“Feeling more confident than ever, I wanted to get shamelessly raw and real with the listener. AFTERS is meant to make you move, sweat, fantasise and connect!”

Former Attitude cover star Adam will kick off WeHo Pride Weekend programming tonight with an electric performance at WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD, a free outdoor concert courtesy of the City of West Hollywood, taking place at West Hollywood Park.