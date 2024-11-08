Actavia on Drag Race UK elimination following show’s top-rated episode: ‘I’m so sorry, Geri!’

Actavia has become the latest contestant to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6, following what many are already saying is one of the greatest ever episodes of the entire show.

After the Rusical challenge, Pop of the Tops – Live!, Actavia found herself lip-syncing for her life against Lill to ‘Time Warp’. While the judges praised her charisma, Mama Ru ultimately told her to sashay away.

The episode currently has a rating of 9.6 on IMDb, making it the highest-ranked episode of Drag Race UK so far.

Reflecting on her time in the competition in this exclusive interview, the Welsh queen remained positive, but couldn’t help but apologise to one iconic British pop diva.

“I’m so sorry, Geri,” she said, addressing her portrayal of Geri Halliwell in the Rusical. “I hope she sees it – and forgives me!”

Showcasing her Welsh-speaking roots and making fans laugh both on and off-screen, Actavia left her own mark on the show.

Below, she reflects on her elimination, her most memorable moments, and what’s next.

What was it like watching your elimination episode?

Honestly, I was nervous, but I’m so happy with how it went down. The Rusical was incredible, and the lip-sync was strong. Seeing how much love the episode has received, especially online, has been amazing. I’ve seen so many people saying, “How was there even an elimination this week?” That means so much.

What’s been your biggest highlight from Drag Race?

Being part of this cast has been incredible – we’ve become such close friends. RuPaul saying I’m “the bees knees” was a career highlight. And the love I’ve received from fans, especially as a Welsh speaker, has been overwhelming. If I ever doubt myself, I’ll replay those moments.

Do you have any regrets or moments you wish you could redo?

I definitely have a cringe moment – the barrister wig! I don’t know what I was thinking. But honestly, I don’t regret anything. Everything happened the way it did for a reason, and I’m really happy with the run I had.

What would you say to Geri Halliwell about your performance?

I’d say, “I’m so sorry, Geri!” It’s not that I’m not a fan – I just didn’t grow up with those references. When Michelle was trying to explain the joke about the Spanish rap part, I just didn’t understand it. I really hope Geri sees it, though, and I’d love to hear her thoughts!

You received a lot of love for representing Wales. How important was that to you?

It meant so much to me. I didn’t realise how much it would mean until Meet the Queens. I’ve received so many messages from people saying they’ve never seen queer Welsh speakers on TV before. Being the first Welsh speaker on Drag Race and representing North Wales has been surreal, and I’m proud to be that example for someone else.

You made a comment about Kyron being full of herself. Do you still think that?

No, not at all. What I called cockiness was actually confidence, and Kyron deserves to feel that way because they’re incredible. I wanted to tell them in Untucked so they wouldn’t think I was talking behind their back. Kyron and I are close, and I have so much respect for them.

What’s next for you?

I’m so ready to work hard and take on whatever comes my way! I’ve got the Dracula’s Child tour in March, and me and a fellow series 6 sister will be releasing a song on finale night. I’ve been doing music videos and plan to keep making them. Performing on stage, especially in theatres and big venues, is what I love most, and I can’t wait to keep doing that.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues every Thursday on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer from 9pm.