This is what it’s like to work on Disney’s iconic musical The Lion King

Disney’s legendary stage show of The Lion King is now in its 24th year – funny that, as we haven’t aged a day!

That said, the musical’s award-winning formula is much the same as it was in 1999: think eye-catching visuals, irresistible songs and all things animal: watch giraffes strut, gazelles leap and birds swoop, as the majesty of the Serengeti Plains come alive all around you.

What’s not to love!

At its heart is the powerful story of Simba as he journeys from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.



We spoke to two Lion King team members – Stephanie Lo and Francisco Lins – to find out more about being part of this incredible show…

Hi Stephanie – tell us about your role in the The Lion King...

I am a swing and female dance captain in the show. I cover the female ensemble whenever they are not at work due to holidays, illnesses or injuries.

It’s a physically demanding role, and the cast are often doing eight shows a week – how do you stay in shape? Any tips?

There are weeks that I may be doing eight shows or none at all. Every track has its own physical demands that entail different preparation, so it is important to adjust my workout routine and warm up accordingly. Apart from working out and staying fit, I ensure my body gets enough rest and ample nutrition from my meals.

It must be especially tough doing two shows a day – how do you manage your stamina?

In order to achieve stamina, it has served me well to treat every single performance equally by putting my best foot forward. Dancers are the new-age athletes. If you don’t attempt to push past your threshold every time, you’ll never discover your true potential.

What do you do in between performances?

Eat then nap. We have about an hour and a half to eat, wind down and reset. It may seem counterproductive to go in to ‘restorative mode’, but I’ve trained my body to take a 15-30 minute naps in between shows and make sure I allow enough time to get ready and warm up for the second show.

How important is it to warm down after a show? It must be such a high coming off stage after performing in front of so many people – what do you do to unwind?

I find that my walk on my commute home acts similar to a cool down and helps me wind down after all the adrenaline accumulated from the show. As soon as I get home, I jump straight into a hot shower and do a thorough stretch before bed to avoid muscle soreness the next day.

You sing some of the show’s biggest numbers– how do you look after your voice?

I find drinking warm water first thing in the morning really helps. Then I will steam my voice and have honey with warm liquids throughout the day to keep my vocal hydrated.

Do you have any fitness tips for aspiring West End performers?

Vary your dance training. It’s always good to be diverse with styles and technique as different shows require different movements. And when it comes to working out, make sure you do cardio and strength training as well as mobility, stretching and more restorative practices as they are equally important.

Hi Francisco – tell us about your role in the show…

Dancer swing and dance captain.

It’s a physically demanding role, and the cast are often doing eight shows a week – how do you stay in shape?

Sleep well, drink a lot of water. Pilates or any different type of exercise outside of work that helps you keep in shape.

It must be especially tough during two shows a day – how do you manage your stamina? And what do you do in between performances?

I like to relax and eat light meals.

How important is it to warm down after a show?

We don’t have time to cool down on stage so I always do a nice walk after the show to the station or a cycle home – not when it’s cold! Sometimes I stay and chat with my cast members whilst we cool down together

You sing some of the show’s biggest numbers – how do you look after your voice?

You need to keep warm and drink hot drinks. Any mints help before the show. I also steam my voice.

Do you have any fitness tips for aspiring West End performers?

Discipline and do things outside of work to not get injured. Look after yourself. It’s very important!

