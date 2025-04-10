Take a sneak peak at upcoming exhibition Threesome: A Celebration of Queer Art & Desire

This June, lovers of queer art will be delighted by a new exhibition of paintings by three LGBTQ+ artists at Proposition Studios in London’s Bethnal Green.

Cheekily entitled Threesome: A Celebration of Queer Art & Desire, the show heroes the work of Gavin Dobson, Isalu Ishii, and Mark Jackson. Each artist’s work explores “intimacy, queer visibility, and eroticism in bold, unforgettable ways,” as per the exhibition’s official description.

The show has been curated by Trevor Read, founder of the artist representation agency Adorn The Common, who promises the show will be “raw” and “sexy” – a dangerous combination!

Wild, Wild, Wild by Isalu Ishii

The private view kicks off Thursday, 5 June with surprise moments and the launch of an exclusive limited-edition print from Isalu Ishii, raising funds for East London HIV charity Positive East.

“Each piece in this collection speaks to a different part of me,” Read said in an exclusive interview with Attitude ahead of the show’s opening. “Some are playful, some voyeuristic, others are sexually charged or dive into taboo territory. We’re all multifaceted, and I wanted the exhibition to reflect that to offer something for people with different perspectives on love, lust, fetish, and sexuality.

“There’s a playful side to it, but also a deeply seductive one,” Read went on. “The three artists I selected each bring a distinct point of view, and that was intentional, I didn’t want the show to feel singular or safe. And of course, calling the exhibition Threesome ties into that theme of charged sexuality, liberation, and freedom of expression.”

The Anticipation Is Killing Me by Mark Jackson



On what is the connective thread between the three artists featured in the show, the curator explained: “The most immediate connection is their painterly approach, each of them works with brushes and paint to communicate their vision. But more importantly, their work radiates a shared spirit of liberating queer freedom.

“While their styles and voices are distinct, they each explore sexuality, desire, and identity in ways that are unapologetically bold and emotionally honest,” he went on. “That shared commitment to self-expression and queer visibility is the common thread throughout the show.

Out Of The Blue by Gavin Dobson



Threesome: A Celebration of Queer Art & Desire is on view at Proposition Studios from 5 June through 8 June. You can RSVP to the private view for free here.