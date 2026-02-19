Attitude Loves: From the BFI Flare film festival to gorgeous male nudes, here’s six things we’re into right now

This month’s Attitude Loves brings together sensory pleasures, design-led escapes and standout queer culture. From a landmark LGBTQIA+ film festival and a barista-level coffee machine to boundary-blurring fragrance, retro luxury, design wallpapers and cult photography, these are the things catching our attention right now.

Hunky Jesus (Image: BFI Flare)

The BFI’s annual LGBTQIA+ film festival, BFI Flare, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with 10 days of screenings and events from 18–29 March. During the festival, BFI Southbank becomes a hub for queer cinema, creativity and late-night DJ sessions.

The programme includes world premieres such as the documentary Hunky Jesus, which explores the legacy of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, alongside titles like historical dramedy Madfabulous, starring Callum Scott Howells and Rupert Everett. Inspired by a real 19th-century aristocrat who defied social norms, it reflects the festival’s long-standing commitment to diverse queer storytelling.

See here for the full BFI Flare 2026 lineup.

Ninja Luxe Café Premier (Image: Ninja®-Kitchen)

If you’re a daily coffee drinker ready to take things up a notch, the Ninja Luxe Café Premier brings the quality of a professionally made beverage straight into your kitchen. It covers the full menu – including espresso, latte, Americano and even cold brew – while taking care of the technical side for you.

Its Barista Assist technology means you can easily produce drinks you would normally leave to the experts, from silky flat whites to espresso martinis, all from something that also happens to look smart on your worktop.

What’s more, a hot water dispenser helps you brew up tea at the the touch of a button, while the milk jug automatically foams both dairy and plant-based milks (we’re obsessed with this for near-instant frothy cold milkshakes or hot cocoa…).

Urania’s Queer Magic fragrance (Image: Provided)

London-based niche fragrance brand Urania is setting itself apart from its contemporaries with ethereal, binary-blurring compositions. Among its hero fragrances is Queer Magic, a decadent journey inspired by the censorship of Renaissance art. Historically associated with shame and sin, the fig is reclaimed as a symbol of transformation, becoming a scent that defies labels.

Cardamom lends a spicy warmth to bright Brazilian lime and Calabrian lemon, before sweet fig leaf melds with jasmine and carnation. The scent settles into a heady base of tobacco and vanilla, designed to linger long after first contact.

Located next to the golden dunes of Maspalomas on Gran Canaria, the five-star Seaside Palm Beach hotel has just celebrated its 50th anniversary. A total refurbishment in the early 2000s by Parisian architect Alberto Pinto embraced its 1970s origins with four bold colour themes and original art across its 328 rooms and suites.

The kitschy red Bar Salón looks like something out of an Austin Powers film, while the hotel’s culinary credentials – including Italian and tapas restaurants, plus a trio of BBQs each week – make it a destination in its own right. Three heated pools, saunas and a spa provide welcome respite when the sea water is too chilly.

Little Greene’s ‘In the Garden’ wallpaper (Image: Provided)

Renowned for its paint, Little Greene presents its sixth wallpaper collection created in collaboration with the National Trust. Celebrating gardens great and small, the new In the Garden range takes inspiration from grand formal landscapes, humble horticultural spaces and individual plants across eight eclectic designs.

Each pattern is colour-coordinated with Little Greene paint shades, allowing for a seamless combination in any room.

Credit: Warrior © Dmytro Komissarenko

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Magazine returns this spring for its 11th edition, available now from worldwide stockists and the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery Café in London. Featuring gay and queer fine art photography – including stunning male nudes – the magazine has had a redesign, including a glossy red cover with mirrored gold lettering.

Alongside a striking selection of imagery, including work by Nigel Grimmer, the issue features an interview with Sam Shahid, director of the documentary Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes, about the American photographer known for documenting New York’s gay culture in the 1940s and 50s.

See here for five (not entirely SFW) photos of beautiful men from the new issue of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!