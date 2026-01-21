Attitude Loves: Prideful perfumes, luxury hotels and films for the male gaze

This month’s Attitude Loves line-up is one you won’t want to miss. From gorgeous new fragrances by 19-69 paying homage to the day of the Stonewall Riots, to stylish Mayfair hotels or something a little hotter in Valencia, plus the latest skincare product by Shark that promises to leave you glowing brighter – and tighter – than any silicone procedure, here are the six things we’re loving right now.

When Swiss artist Johan Bergelin founded cult fragrance house 19-69, he set out to capture the scent of revolution. Paying homage to the day of the Stonewall Riots, 19-69’s June 28 celebrates Pride’s unfiltered origins. Sultry leather meets the spice of black pepper and cumin, grounded in the sacred smoke of myrrh absolute. It’s enigmatic and unforgettable. A scent that smoulders with the spirit of resistance. Wear it as a reminder that desire can be an act of defiance, and that liberation (like great perfume) lingers long after the first spark.

Axel Hotels, the world’s first hotel chain for the LGBTQIA+ community, with a motto of “celebrating freedom inside”, is continuing its expansion with the newly opened Axel Hotel Valencia. As with all Axel Hotels, it is a diverse safe space where you can be your authentic self. Offering 72 rooms, it is located at the centre of the Carmen neighbourhood, in the Casa Vella. Occupying a completely refurbished 17th-century building, its design blends the character and charm of wooden beams and stone walls with contemporary elements. There’s also a Wellnessclub featuring a gym, Jacuzzi, dry sauna and a steam room. What’s more, the city’s legendary queer Café de las Horas – which has been serving up brunch, cocktails and romance for 25 years – is opening a second venue in the Axel Hotel Valencia. Prepare yourself for their dangerously delicious Agua de Valencia cocktail.

Shark’s new FacialPro Glow system combines exfoliation, hydration and hot-and-cold therapy to deliver that fresh post-facial radiance without leaving the house. Priced at £299.99, it uses hydro-powered extraction to clear out pores, preventing blackheads and leaving skin glowing after just one session. Meanwhile, the kit’s “DePuffi” massage attachment (which can also be purchased separately for £179.99) switches between hot and cold settings to calm puffiness, tighten skin and refresh the face in minutes.

If reading is one of your New Year’s resolutions, then Christian Dior has the bag to keep the page-turning going. Ushering in his era as creative director of the maison, Jonathan Anderson’s first call to action was to start his own book club. As part of his Spring/Summer 2026 menswear debut, the designer reimagined the brand’s signature Book Tote with first-edition cover art from works including Bram Stoker’s Dracula (pictured) and Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood. Crafted in durable canvas, the roomy tote is built to hold all your book club essentials and will be available to buy from the Selfridges Corner Shop pop-up from January 2026. It’s official: nothing is hotter than a guy who reads.

Comprising 13 townhouses dating back to 1734, Flemings Mayfair opened its doors in 1851 and is one of London’s oldest historic hotels. Favoured by celebrities and VIPs, it remains one of the capital’s few independent and privately owned establishments. Inside, a refined blend of Art Deco design and Georgian elegance sets the tone across 129 rooms and suites, some of which feature beautifully landscaped private terraces. The hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Ormer Mayfair, led by executive chef Sofian Msetfi, serves British cuisine, sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients from its two-acre eco-friendly kitchen garden in Essex. Guests can also enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in an intimate, stylish setting at Manetta’s Bar.

Forgive them, father, for these boys have sinned – and they know exactly what they do! The latest short film collection from the Male Gaze series is Heavenly Creatures, a queer quartet of films exploring the crossover of faith and passion. From sexual tension in the Spanish mountains to France’s medieval castles – see The Vice of Buggery (pictured), in which newly crowned King Henri III travels to the provinces to find former love Gabriel – via the streets of Abidjan in West Africa, the latest collection of short films explores how religion can be both a prison and a form of freedom.

