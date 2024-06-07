Versace Pride 2024 capsule collection: Style with a purpose and a cause

Celebrate Pride with Versace! This year, Versace proudly presents the 2024 Pride collection, combining the vibrant colours of the Progress Pride flag with the iconic Barocco print. Also, from May 22, 2024, to January 31, 2025, 10% of each purchase from this special collection will support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Donatella Versace, a long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and Co-Chair of The Rocket Fund, continues her legacy of support. A true ally whose actions align. Recently honoured with the Game Changer Award at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards and named the first Global Ambassador of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Donatella’s commitment shines through.

Versace Pride 2024 Capsule Collection (Imagery: Provided)

The collection

Discover stunning Barocco silk shirts, rainbow-trimmed shorts, t-shirts, a denim blouson, and also a range of swimwear, underwear, accessories, and jewelry. The collection features talent from the LGBTQ+ community, celebrating diversity and inclusion in every piece. Join the brand in making a difference and embracing pride with ultimate style.

Versace Pride 2024 Capsule Collection (Imagery: Provided)

The collection is now available at select boutiques and Versace.com

For more information about the Elton John AIDS Foundation visit eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

Credits

Photographer Dale Cutts Models Matheus Hava, Ingryd Marins, Stav Strashko Stylist Louis Prier Tisdall Makeup Joey Choy Set Designer Thomas Conant