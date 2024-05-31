Self Esteem: Singer’s outfits available to rent, including iconic Wembley look

Musician and style icon Self Esteem has teamed up with Tanqueray and fashion rental platform By Rotation to offer fans the opportunity to rent some of her most memorable outfits. The Tanqueray Edit features a curated collection of pieces, each with its own story to tell.

One of the highlights of The Tanqueray Edit on By Rotation is the striking white suit Self Esteem wore while supporting Blur at Wembley Stadium last summer. “I think clothes carry memories in them, of what we did, who we were with, what we were eating, drinking, dancing to when we wore them,” the singer shared. “And the memory of that show is literally woven through that suit for me.”

You could wear Self Esteem’s iconic Wembley look for yourself (Image: Aaron Parsons Photography)

The collection also includes a bold leather look worn by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cara Melle, inspired by the iconic Xena: Warrior Princess, and a stunning pink Rejina Pyo dress contributed by By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies. Each piece comes with a scannable label that unlocks the stories behind the outfit, inviting the wearer to add their own chapter to its journey.

Evoking memories and inspiring confidence

To rent from The Tanqueray Edit, simply download the By Rotation app and choose the outfit you’d like to borrow. Share your plans for the occasion, and if your request is accepted, you’ll receive the item along with a complimentary bottle of Tanqueray (alcohol-free options available). After your special moment, scan the QR code to add your story to the outfit’s growing narrative.

This stunning orange ensemble is also part of the collection (Image: Tanqueray)

Research commissioned by Tanqueray shows that our outfits are strongly connected to significant life events, with many of us remembering what we wore and drank during these pivotal moments. By sharing these iconic pieces through The Tanqueray Edit, the brand aims to celebrate the power of clothing to evoke memories and inspire confidence in the wearer, no matter the occasion.

Ready to make your own memories? Visit The Tanqueray Edit on By Rotation and become part of the story.

In partnership with Tanqueray