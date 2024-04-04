Introducing Club Ruf: Your ultimate summer style by Rufskin

As the summer sun inches closer, Rufskin is here to ensure you’re prepared with the unveiling of Club Ruf. The renowned California-based brand offers a wide array of summer essentials, catering to your every need.

Among their standout pieces are the Sasha and Basile bodysuits, crafted from luxurious stretch nylon with alluring cut-outs and clasps, available in a vibrant spectrum of rich and bold hues.

The collection

For those seeking a more daring look, Rufskin presents a variety of flashy thong designs and cheek-baring styles. The Mael, Gaetan, Luc, and Timeo styles promise to make a statement, exuding both confidence and allure. But Rufskin doesn’t stop there. They’ve also introduced playful Sangle belt swimwear, including a touch of hard-wear to elevate your beach ensemble, ensuring your summer is one to remember.

With Club Ruf, Rufskin invites you to embrace the spirit of summer in style. Whether lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun, their crafted pieces offer comfort and sophistication. So, as the temperature rises, trust Club Ruf to keep you (just barely) covered in the summer attire, for a summer season filled with unforgettable moments and endless style.

To shop the collection and for more information, visit rufskin.com.

Photography Hubert Pouches Art Direction Douglas Coats Model Logan Swiecki-Taylor @lswieckitay