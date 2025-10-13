Moncler x JW Anderson returns with archive-inspired jackets 

When does designer Jonathan Anderson find time to sleep? Hot off the heels of his womenswear debut at Dior, the designer has unveiled his latest collaboration with Moncler.

The new drop introduces two standout pieces: a menswear plaid puffer in multi and a women’s striped puffer in blue and white. Both jackets draw inspiration from the archive Moncler x JW Anderson collection and the brand’s ethos of blending heritage with contemporary flair.

JW Anderson x Moncler (Image: Provided)

The shape is clean and architectural, while subtle design cues – like the classic JW Anderson puller, detachable hoods, and logo embroidery – elevate each piece beyond mere performance wear.

Cotton gabardine meets down fill, marrying shirting sophistication with Moncler’s technical prowess. The result is a jacket that’s as ready for a mountain trek as it is a city street, a hallmark of Moncler’s ongoing mission to combine style with high-functionality.

JW Anderson x Moncler (Image: Provided)

It’s a collection that celebrates Moncler’s mastery of extreme outerwear while letting Jonathan Anderson’s vision take centre stage, proving once again that when archives meet modern design sensibilities, the results are seriously covetable.

Fans can now access the collaboration at JW Anderson Soho in London, JW Anderson Milan, and online at jwanderson.com. With winter on the horizon, these puffers aren’t just optional, they’re essential.