This transmasc fashion brand staged a 90s-style, Calvin Klein-inspired photoshoot – and the pics are fire

Pioneering transmasc fashion brand Both& has launched a stunning new campaign to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31).

To mark the day, the brand has staged a photoshoot inspired by the iconic 1990s Calvin Klein adverts featuring Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss.

The poster series will appear in New York, London and Paris. They star semi-pro and newbie transmasc models Arthur Macnair, Ethan DeNadai and Tai Hattingh.

This new campaign moves the conversation on 30 years from the Calvin Klein shoot, which empowered cis men to show off their bodies.

Both& now is doing the same for trans men, showcasing the three as models as icons in their own right.

“Transmasculinity is by nature questioning, playing with, redefining, and representing a new philosophy and aesthetic of masculinity“

Both& was founded by Finnegan Shepard after research found 99% of the transmasculine community couldn’t find clothes that fit properly.

The photography was shot by Lydia Garnett, a queer photographer.

“This campaign signals our entry onto the global stage as the transmasc brand,” said Finnegan.

“Transmasculinity is by nature questioning, playing with, redefining, and representing a new philosophy and aesthetic of masculinity and gender expansiveness.”

Additionally, trans actor Daniel Sea was the Creative Director for the campaign.

He’s known for his groundbreaking role as Max, the first recurring trans masculine character on a series, in The L Word. He revised his character for the show’s new iteration, Generation Q.

Daniel shared that working on the campaign was an “honour.”

“For me being trans is about being myself, in my fullest expression, asserting and sharing my gender magic,” he shared. “This is a journey constantly unfolding in which style and clothing has always been a central tool.”

“In the community we uplift each other, queering the work of image making”

Daniel wanted to create an on-set atmosphere where “experimentation could take place to find uncharted aspects of themselves to share.”

With concepts of “tenderness, collaboration, [and] trans joy” central, he also ensured each participant was as valued “as the photos themselves.”

“In the community we uplift each other, queering the work of image making,” he furthered.

“Collectively creating both beauty and togetherness on set, with the aim to share these styles and cuts made specifically for our people, in a for us by us way, is super inspiring to me.”