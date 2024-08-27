From Troye Sivan to Ncuti Gatwa, these 4 queer stars are giving Brat boy summer style

Whether you’re taking a bite of an apple or going back to your partying roots, it’s undeniable that Charli XCX has us in a chokehold this summer – but it’s not just the music; the fashion has had a big impact too.

There are no rules when it comes to Brat fashion but there are definitely some key pieces that can get you in the right direction. From oversized fur to sheer pieces, leather and latex, and of course cut-outs to have everyone guessing the colour of your underwear… and the boys haven’t held back.

Below, we’ve listed four queer artists who have been serving Brat boy summer.

Omar Apollo

The soft boy summer has taken a grungier turn. Omar Apollo always adds a little a flair with his outfits but in his current era he is adding more standout pieces and showing more skin. From the cult-classic of a sheer jersey and denim cut-offs to his new album cover with oversized fur, peaking boxers and bright red bottoms – more is definitely more.

Troye Sivan

Fellow Brat himself, if anyone understands the style it’s Troye Sivan. Never underestimate the power of a classic white vest – the foundation to an iconic fit. Then also play with peaking underwear, add some leather, low waist trousers, mixing patterns and chunky belts/jewellery. Also, spilling wine on your top is an option…

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa is always one for serving looks. Whether it’s a standout piece or playing with textures and shapes, he’s always got something going on. Short shorts have definitely been a summer staple, and for the more daring some latex, whether that be a corset, neckpiece, or gloves – or all of the above.

Mawaan Rizwan

If anyone can rock a corset, it’s Mawaan Rizwan. Never afraid of a plunging neckline, a true Brat is also not afraid to mix patterns and layering. Furthermore, a mesh vest and fringe cowboy boots never go out of style.

What is your iconic brat look this summer?… can we guess?