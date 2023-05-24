Brandon Flynn sheds the layers for Calvin Klein’s 2023 Pride campaign

Brandon Flynn is the star of Calvin Klein’s 2023 Pride campaign.

The 13 Reasons Why actor who plays the role of Justin Foley in the hit Netflix show

Brandon poses for a series of moody black-and-white images contrasted by his charming smile.

He stars opposite Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actor Amandla Stenberg in the campaign for the ‘This Is Love’ collection.

Revered photographer Karim Sadli is behind the camera capturing Brandon’s playful attitude as he strips to boxer shorts.

“embodies the energy, the joy and the freedom of being your most authentic self”

The 29-year-old actor appears in a classic denim jacket, a sheer mesh vest and the brand’s underwear.

The new Calvin ‘Let It Out’ celebrates the “collective euphoria at the heart of the LGBTQIA+ community” and “embodies the energy, the joy and the freedom of being your most authentic self.”

Brandon Flynn’s Calvin Klein Pride campaign. (Image: Karim Sadli / Calvin Klein)

The brand notes: “As part of this year’s collection, two limited-edition t-shirts were designed in support of ILGA World and Transgender Law Center.”

“Featuring the phrases ‘Empower Each Other’ and ‘Show Up For Trans Youth,’ the tees reflect our proud support of these organizations in their efforts toward LGBTQIA+ advocacy, equity and safety.”

The collection and campaign are now live on calvinklein.com.