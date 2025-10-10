For days in and out, Attitude’s guide to staying cosy all autumn long

When it comes to dressing for the autumn chill, cosiness trumps all. But that doesn’t mean you have to look it. This season, comfort meets style in all the right ways, from statement outerwear to waterproof kicks designed for unpredictable weather.

Whether you’re layering up for brisk mornings or dressing down for cosy evenings in, this is your guide to mastering autumn dressing with ease. Think oversized knits that feel like a hug, structured coats that pull any outfit together, and rich earthy tones that mirror the changing leaves.

Wrangler x Filson Packer Jacket (Image: Provided)

Two American icons meet in the Wilson x Wrangler Packer Jacket, where denim and waxed canvas find their softer side. It’s rugged enough for the outdoors but feels just right by the fire. Made to last, made to live in, and made for the kind of comfort that only gets better with time.

H&M Atelier Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided)

H&M Atelier’s second drop of the season wraps autumn in warmth and quiet luxury. Centred on knitwear, the collection invites you to slow down, offering soft ribbed polos, textured crewnecks, and easy layers that feel as good as they look.In shades of cocoa, amber, and deep green, each piece brings a little comfort to the cool, and a touch of ease to the everyday.

Birkenstock 1774 Uerzall (Image: Provided)

This minimalist slip-on mule redefines modern ease, crafted from supple suede that wraps the foot in understated luxury. Delicate lacing and the brand’s signature exposed cork midsole accent its refined silhouette, subtly echoing Birkenstock 1774’s iconic sandal lineage. Available in tonal shades of taupe, lime, and maroon, the Uerzell speaks softly yet unmistakably.

Daniel Simmons Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided)

Daniel Simmons reimagines workwear through a modern lens. Raw utility meets refined ease. The collection leans into bold shapes and rich textures: oversized coats with attitude, cropped knits that cut sharp, washed denim with soul, and wide-leg trousers built for movement. Daniel Simmons reworks heritage for today—tactile, confident, and quietly powerful.

HEYDUDE Wally Slipper (Image: Provided)

Step into winter comfort with HEYDUDE’s all-new Wally Slipper. Made from ultra-soft, cozy materials, these slippers wrap your feet in warmth, perfect for chilly mornings, crisp evenings, or relaxed nights in. With a laid-back yet stylish design, they’re the ultimate blend of comfort and cool.

TOMS Camden Slipper (Image: Provided)

Quilted grey twill meets memory foam for cloud-like comfort, whether you’re conquering the sofa or dashing out for errands. With a rubber sole that sticks with you through every step, it’s comfort that won’t quit – because even your slippers should have your back.

ECCO Gruuv Studio (Image: Provided)

Where classic style meets modern smarts, the Gruuv Studio equips the man who refuses to compromise on comfort. These low-cut wingtips boast a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane to tackle rain, spills, or unpredictable plans. Flexible and roomy where it counts, they adapt to your foot, not the other way around.

Audrey Costes Eye Mask (Image: Provided)

Drift into luxury with the Audrey Costes Eye Mask – a silky nod to the glamour of Hotel Costes. Crafted from red silk devoré and featuring the exclusive figure print, it’s softly padded with raw silk for indulgent comfort. Comes with a matching pouch, making this small treasure a perfect fusion of elegance, intrigue, and understated exclusivity.

Derek Rose dressing gown (Image: Provided)

Crafted from winter-weight brushed cotton in a refined two-tone light stone herringbone, it’s luxuriously soft, warm, and breathable for year-round lounging. Designed with a regular fit, shawl collar, chest and side pockets, and a fabric tie waist, it balances classic style with practical ease. Finished with white piping and generous back length, this gown elevates at-home comfort into a quietly sophisticated statement.