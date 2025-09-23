Explore ‘Soft Power’: Attitude’s latest fashion shoot 

If there was ever a time to challenge your personal style, it’s now. As the seasons shift, wardrobes should follow suit and our autumn fashion shoot, Soft Power, proves transitional dressing is anything but boring.

Forget rigid rules and cookie-cutter “outfits”: think playful experimentation. Where collegiate cool collides with professional polish, suiting meets sportswear, and texture becomes your best friend.

Vincent wears top and trousers by Jane Fu (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud) Vincent wears hat by Big Winky House (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud) Vincent wears sweater by Viki Dan, shirt by Hawes & Curtis (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud)

Fronting the story is model Vincent, who wears the kind of pieces that make you want to reinvent yourself twice before breakfast. Wispy layering creates movement and lightness. Soft knitwear delivers warmth without weight, and eclectic accessories pull the whole look together with a wink rather than a lecture. It’s style school, but you’re the headmaster now.

Vincent wears jacket by Jane Fu, trousers by Jane Fun, sandals stylist’s own (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud) Vincent wears glasses by Akila, shirt by Hawes & Curtis, jacket by Emporia Armani, tie stylist’s own (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud) Vincent wears hat by Gant, shirt by Mosquets, shorts by American Vintage, socks by DKNY, shoes by Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse

What makes this shoot so compelling is its refusal to commit to just one aesthetic. Varsity stripes appear under tailored jackets; crisp trousers team up with luxe trainers; and a flash of colour or a mismatched print breaks up the neutrals.

Ultimately, this menswear editorial is an invitation. To play, to mix, to layer, to shrug off the rules you’ve been clinging to since last winter. Because transitional dressing isn’t just about keeping warm or staying cool – it’s about attitude. Change the season, change the mood, change your style.

Vincent wears hat by Gant, shirt by Mosquets (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud) Vincent wears jacket by Jane Fu, briefs by Moschino (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud) Vincent wears trousers by Jane Fu, briefs by Moschino (Image: Attitude/Johanna Stroud)

Credits

Photography: Johanna Stroud | Styling & Creative: Jay Taglè | Model: Vincent Martens | Grooming: Weini Haile | Styling Assistants: Guello Canza, Lenyn Patiño, Agostinho Sousa