¡Vamos, Caballeros! – Attitude’s latest fashion shoot is a love letter to Mexico City menswear, in 10 images

For the main fashion shoot in the new issue of Attitude, we headed to the vibrant heart of Mexico City to spotlight a new wave of menswear and creative talent, redefining what it means to dress with purpose, pride, and edge.



Think sun-drenched narratives, rich textures, and model ensembles that inject fresh energy to summer menswear style while telling stories rooted in culture and craft. All shot through the lens of David Suárez, who excels using natural light and dramatic composition to give each frame a cinematic glow.

What makes this scene so exciting? It is intimate, soulful, and grounded in craft. Local production and Indigenous collaboration create a hybrid of heritage and innovation. Mexican designers are rewriting the rules, and the models channel the city that shaped them. At the core, you’ll find labels grounded in local materials, traditional techniques, and a sharp, contemporary aesthetic. From tailored silhouettes softened with hand-dyed fabrics to fluid shapes that challenge gender norms, each look tells its own story.

Models wear Agnes (Image: Attitude)

The designers

Among the standouts, Carla Qua’s creations from Agnes Workshop soulfully blends rustic embroidery with hand-dyed textiles. Qua was dyeing fabric in tea when we visited to select the shoot items. “It softens the intensity,” she said, perfect for her ceremonial silhouettes embroidered with rural artisans.

Juárez-based rebels Boyfriend Shirt reshape classics like pinstripe suits and Chinos into genderless icons with raw edges and timeless attitude.

Models all wear Caballeria @IKAL (Image: Attitude) Three models in the centre wear silver jewellery, by TTEN, gold jewellery and hat, by De la Rosa Tulum, jeans (l to r), by Levi’s, Adidas and Carat, belts, stylist’s own (Image: Attitude) Models all wear MANCANDY by Andrea Jiménez (Image: Attitude)

At IKAL, a concept store that celebrates Latin American talent, founder Edouardo Dubost says, “We’re not just dressing local customers, we’re shaping a menswear identity rooted in Mexico but ready for the world.” Their label, Caballería, delivers 50s Amalfi elegance tailored for a modern Mr Ripley sleek style and a contemporary silhouette.

Designer EGR by Enrique González Rangel delivers sharp monochrome with sculptural flair, while the label Diego Zúñiga mixes bold colours with relaxed tailoring, as seen in the neutral twill shirt on the cover of the new issue of Attitude by actor Diego Calva. His designs balance utility and softness.

Models all wear Ayanegui (Image: Attitude) Models all wear Diego Zuniga (Image: Attitude) Models wear Agnes (Image: Attitude)

We also feature PDA (Public Display of Affection), a brand that adds romance to tailoring, daring and delicate all at once. Their CAPSULE 01 collection is romantic, structured, and brave. MANCANDY by Andrea Jiménez fuses street, heritage, and viral-savvy visuals with seamless fluency. Here, denim plays the stage lead with gusto.

Giuseppe Ayanegui’s Ayanegui turns Bauhaus theory into garments reflecting emotional landscapes and wearable art. His retail space is also a creative lab and community hub — and yes, he brews a mean coffee.

Lastly, Ulises García, a 2024 graduate of CENTRO Mexico City, one of world’s leading design institutions, brings conceptual tailoring that’s both technically sound and emotionally rich. Mentored by Guillermo Huerta, director of Centro Disegno fashion program, García stands for a bold new generation of Mexican fashion disruptors.

Models all wear Boyfriend Shirt (Image: Attitude) Models all wear Ulises Garcia (Image: Attitude) Models all wear Ulises Garcia (Image: Attitude)

This is more than style. It is Mexico’s creative pulse, fluid, fierce, and unapologetically itself. When you are next in La Ciudad, feel it firsthand or explore online; many of these brands ship globally. Menswear just got that the more exciting and empowered.

Credits

Photographer: David Suarez | Creative Director & Stylist: Joseph Toronka

Models: Nicolas at GH Model Agency, Benigno at GH Model Agency, Axa at Queta Roja Agency, Ernesto at Queta Roja Agency, Juan C at New Icon, Cristian G at New Icon, Jhoseph at New Icon, Nicolas B at New Icon, Camilo at New Icon

Art Director & Producer: Rosie Bonnar | Movement Director: Lorenzo Edwards | Hair & Makeup: Rebecca Saldaña & Lily Gurdié | Photography Digital Assistant: Diego Carrasco | Styling Assistants: Angela Buena, Jorge Luis Ramirez, Sandro Valencia | Production Coordinator: Oksana Kotskaya