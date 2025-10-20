Shades of cool meets states of undress in Attitude’s latest fashion story

Lingering in the haze of this year’s Attitude Awards, our awards issue fashion shoot dares to ask: “Is the best part of getting dressed to impress taking it all off afterwards?”

In Aftershow tonal tailoring takes centre stage as an evening of revelry comes to an end. Satin-trimmed velvet from Fendi elevates the evening suit with a touch of seductive shine, while London’s very own Maximilian Davis and Daniel Fletcher showcase their masterful precision at Ferragamo and Mithridate, respectively.

Edgar wears full look by Givenchy (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards) Edgar wears suit by Fendi (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards) Edgar wears suit and shirt by Mithridate (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)

Photographer Samuel Edwards heightens the season’s cool abandon. His use of light and shadow blurs the line between body and garment. Resulting in images that are both sensual and restrained.

Tension unfolds through the seen and the suggested. The sheen of AMIRI leather trousers and a gunmetal Denzilpatrick jacket create a dialogue between touch and temptation, where every surface invites the gaze and every detail feels alive beneath it.

Edgar wears jacket and trousers by Denzilpatrick, vest by Skims (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards) Edgar wears suit and shoes by Ferragamo, shirt by Skims (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards) Edgar wears suit and shoes by Ferragamo, shirt by Skims (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)

In short: Attitude’s awards issue fashion shoot is grey, it’s sharp, it’s provocative – and it leaves you wanting more. Issue 367 of Attitude magazine is available to order here.

Credits

Photography: Samuel Edwards | Styling: Joshua Graham | Model: Edgar at XDIRECTN | Grooming: Maya Antonia Bedeau