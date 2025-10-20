 Skip to main content

20 October 2025

Shades of cool meets states of undress in Attitude’s latest fashion story

From Fendi to Ferragamo, our awards issue fashion shoot highlights the season's best tailoring - and the layers beneath.

By Joshua Graham

A model lays on a leather sofa wearing Dior Men's Burgundy trousers.
Edgar wears full look by Dior Men (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)

Lingering in the haze of this year’s Attitude Awards, our awards issue fashion shoot dares to ask: “Is the best part of getting dressed to impress taking it all off afterwards?”

In Aftershow tonal tailoring takes centre stage as an evening of revelry comes to an end. Satin-trimmed velvet from Fendi elevates the evening suit with a touch of seductive shine, while London’s very own Maximilian Davis and Daniel Fletcher showcase their masterful precision at Ferragamo and Mithridate, respectively.

Male model Edgar rests on a table wearing a leather jacket from Givenchy Autumn/Winter 2025.
Edgar wears full look by Givenchy (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)
Model Edgar wearing a velvet and satin trimmed suit from Fendi.
Edgar wears suit by Fendi (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)
Model Edgar strikes a pose wearing a double breasted suit from Mithridate.
Edgar wears suit and shirt by Mithridate (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)

Photographer Samuel Edwards heightens the season’s cool abandon. His use of light and shadow blurs the line between body and garment. Resulting in images that are both sensual and restrained.

Tension unfolds through the seen and the suggested. The sheen of AMIRI leather trousers and a gunmetal Denzilpatrick jacket create a dialogue between touch and temptation, where every surface invites the gaze and every detail feels alive beneath it.

Model Edgar reclines on the ground wearing a gunmetal silver jacket from Denzilpatrick.
Edgar wears jacket and trousers by Denzilpatrick, vest by Skims (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)
Model Edgar wears a grey double-breasted suit from Ferragamo with black Ferragamo shoes.
Edgar wears suit and shoes by Ferragamo, shirt by Skims (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)
A model with his back turned to the camera wears a grey striped suit from Ferragamo.
Edgar wears suit and shoes by Ferragamo, shirt by Skims (Image: Attitude/Samuel Edwards)

In short: Attitude’s awards issue fashion shoot is grey, it’s sharp, it’s provocative – and it leaves you wanting more. Issue 367 of Attitude magazine is available to order here.

Credits

Photography: Samuel Edwards | Styling: Joshua Graham | Model: Edgar at XDIRECTN | Grooming: Maya Antonia Bedeau

