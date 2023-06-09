Young LGBTQ+ talent showcased in schuh’s ‘Pride Never Stops’ video series

Fashion footwear giant schuh has teamed up with The Proud Trust to produce an exciting mix of stories, art, and conversations from the LGBTQ+ community as part of a campaign for Pride.

A video series, “Pride Never Stops”, shines a light on the diverse voices within the LGBTQ+ community, delving into the issues that matter the most to them.

From Manchester-based DJ collective Not Bad For A Girl to schuh’s own team members, we’ll be hearing some truly inspiring stories that will get us thinking, talking, and maybe even busting a few dance moves.

Hosted by Proud Trust youth worker Nathan, the series will be seen across schuh’s social channels and on in-store screens during Pride season, encouraging the wider community to explore conversations around LGBTQ+ issues.

Pillar of equality

Part of schuh’s identity is embodied in what it calls its Fostering Diverse Talent Purpose Pillar, of which LGBTQ+ Equality is a core focus, alongside Racial Equality and Disability Equality. The company says it represents an active commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for everyone. This pillar serves as a cornerstone for schuh’s approach to its community – where every individual is celebrated for their uniqueness.

Following a digital roll-out of the series, the campaign will be brought to life with three in-store events to coincide with local Pride celebrations. First London Oxford Circus on 1 July, Brighton on 4 August, then Manchester Trafford Centre on 26 August. During the campaign, schuh will spotlight the artwork of Proud Trust young person Kit, on its physical Purpose Pillar at its flagship Oxford Circus store.

Kit’s artwork – a series of portraits that portray gender nonconforming characters – represents the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Proud Trust, a charity empowering LGBTQ+ youth, has been schuh’s exclusive LGBTQ+ charity partner since 2020. Over the years, the pair have launched impactful projects, including a direct charity benefit tote bag initiative. This year, they’re building on their partnership, spotlighting crucial LGBTQ+ issues and conversations.

Lisa Harvey-Nebil, CEO of The Proud Trust, says “having the opportunity to elevate the voices of LGBT+ young people in this way is so valuable for the community. She adds: “Pride never stops, and schuh is making sure that everyone knows it.”