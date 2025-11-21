Zack Polanski and Kate Nash among hundreds of activists at Trans Day of Remembrance vigils

Zack Polanski and Kate Nash were among hundreds of activists who gathered across the UK yesterday (20 November) to mark Trans Day of Remembrance, honouring trans and gender-diverse people who have lost their lives over the past year.

Vigils were also held internationally, including in the US, Canada, France, and other countries, continuing a memorial that began in 1999 to remember Black trans women Rita Hester and Chanelle Pickett, who were murdered in 1998.

In London, Green Party leader Polanski spoke at the Trans Legal Clinic’s candlelight observance in Trafalgar Square.

“Trans people deserve apologies from politicians, from the media, from a society that has completely let them down” – Zack Polanski

“[Trans people often] say thank you to me, and while I receive that gratitude, I say the same thing every time—a trans person shouldn’t have to say thank you to a politician for doing the most basic thing; recognising their dignity,” he said.

“Trans people deserve apologies from politicians, from the media, from a society that has completely let them down. From access to healthcare to basic human dignity to their relationship with the police to how they get through every single day.

“Today, in the day of remembrance, we remember the people whose names no one ever learnt, not a lot of people knew about, but their families knew about them. It’s a moment tonight to reflect.”

According to Transgender Europe and Central Asia (TGEU), at least 281 trans and gender-diverse people were murdered worldwide this year. Polanski acknowledged the tension between the resilience often shown by the community and the grief that persists. “While trans people exhibit joy in the face of increased hostility, there is also a great sadness that needs to be addressed,” he said.

“According to Home Office figures, this country has seen an increase in hate crimes towards trans people” – Kate Nash

Singer and trans ally Nash also spoke at the vigil, highlighting the disproportionate risks facing the community. “Trans people make up roughly 0.5% of the UK population and are twice as likely to be victims of crime than cis people,” Nash said.

She added: “According to Home Office figures, this country has seen an increase in hate crimes towards trans people, and cis women are supposed to focus on a threat we have yet to see manifest from a small minority of the country who are struggling to stay safe themselves.”

Meanwhile, Not A Phase held a vigil in Soho Square Gardens. Speakers included activists, influencers, and trans teenagers sharing stories of loss.