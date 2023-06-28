Trixie Mattel passionately slams anti-drag politicians: ‘This isn’t a group of people who care about data’

Trixie Mattel left no crumbs when addressing the current anti-drag legislation movement in the US.

Trixie has slammed politicians for using drag as a “scapegoat” to push their own agendas. The clip currently has 2.9 million views on one post of the viral interview.

Trixie is known from RuPaul’s Drag Race and regularly appears as a duo with Katya Zamolodchikova.

Speaking to Good Morning America at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Trixie said: “This art-form I’ve devoted my life to is being used as a scapegoat for people to get votes.”

“You don’t find drag queens trying to restrict other people ever”

“This is what they always do, they just take some random cause that they know people will vote for based on nothing, but there’s no way to combat it because you can’t even come at it with data because this isn’t a group of people who care about data.”

One example of this looming anti-drag wave in the US is that Republican governor Bill Lee backed a Tennessee bill that would ban drag in the state. However, the bill has thankfully been stopped from being law.

Trixie went on to explain she has extensively tried to find evidence and information on whether drag queens have ever been paedophiles. Her search concluded zero cases.

I love when .@trixiemattel gets spicy and talks about real shit sometimes. Also she is vry beautiful pic.twitter.com/ksYclk1Dvr — 💝 young soft & supple feminist cult girl 💝 (@trinketmandrel) June 26, 2023

“There’s no drag queens being arrested for sexual assault of children, that doesn’t happen,” Trixie also added.

“Do you know where that happens? The church. That’s where. This whole country mollycoddles Christians and I’m f**king tired of it, tired of it!”

Furthermore, the interviewer noted Trixie’s passion on the topic.

“I’m very passionate about it,” Trixie confirmed. “Do we have separation of church and state or not? Because, if you can be a religious figurehead and just make your religion the law, then we don’t. We don’t. It’s so crazy.”

“You don’t find drag queens trying to restrict other people ever. Ever.”

“She did not waste one second in the interview, let it all out perfectly said,” one user replied to the post.

Another praised the drag queen, declaring: “trixie mattel for president” with a heart.