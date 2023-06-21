Elon Musk states ‘cis’ and ‘cisgender’ are slurs on Twitter

Elon Musk has claimed “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on Twitter.

It’s the latest in a string of bizarre moves from the tech billionaire, who took over the platform last year.

Musk tweeted on Wednesday (21 June) in response to James Esses, who holds “gender critical views” saying he’d been targeted for rejecting the word ‘cis.’

“Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me “cissy” and telling me that I am ‘cis’ “whether or not I like it”.” Esses wrote.

The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

“Just imagine if the roles were reversed.”

Musk then responded: “Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.”

Instagram and Facebook do not consider ‘cis’ as a slur, along with most other social media sites.

Twitter’s guidelines outline that they prohibit slurs and remarks that “degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category.”

“The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform.”

Last year, a GLAAD report reported that anti-LGBTQ abuse on Twitter has increased since Elon Musk took over the platform.

Also, according to the report, nine anti-LGBTQ accounts saw a 1,200% increase in retweets of the slur ‘groomer’.

Furthermore, in April of this year, Twitter quietly removed transgender-specific protection from its Hateful Conduct Policy.

Twitter also no longer provides protections for transgender users who are deadnamed or misgendered.