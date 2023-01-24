World Athletics consulting on trans policy rule change

Reports indicate that World Athletics could let trans women continue to compete in female categories, under new plans.

In documents seen by The Telegraph and the BBC, World Athletics has told its members that that is the “preferred option.” A consultation is now taking place with a decision expected in March.

World Athletics is reportedly advocating for trans athletes to compete once their blood testosterone levels fall below 2.5 nanomoles per litre and stay as such for two years.

Currently athletes are expected to have blood testosterone levels of five nanomoles per litre for a year to be eligible.

As reported by the BBC, World Athletics has told members: “this preferred option would allow significant (but not full) reduction of anaerobic, aerobic performances, and body composition changes, while still providing a path for eligibility of trans women to compete in the female category.”

This would apply to athletes in every track and field discipline, not just events ranging from 400m to a mile.

In a statement World Athletics said: “We will follow the science and the decade and more of the research we have in this area in order to protect the female category, maintain fairness in our competitions, and remain as inclusive as possible.”

The organisation also said: “Putting forward a preferred option is the best way to gather constructive feedback, but this does not mean this is the option that will be presented to Council or indeed adopted.”

“It’s not on”

Last June, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) implemented a similar policy. It followed British cyclist, Emily Bridges, being barred from competing in the National Omnium Championships. The sport’s world governing body, UCI, ruled she was ineligible.

In November, British Cycling said it hoped to have a new policy in place by Spring 2023. It suspended its policy last April.

World Rugby was among the first sporting bodies to ban trans athletes from competing in female games.

The decision by FINA, swimming’s world governing body, decision to ban trans athletes from female competitions drew strong criticism. Tom Daley said he was “furious” at the decision in June.

“Like most queer people, anyone that’s told that they can’t compete or can’t do something they love just because of who they are, it’s not on,” Daley said.