IDAHOBIT: All you need to know about International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2023

Today (17 May) marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The event represents an annual landmark seeking to draw attention from major decision makers from across the world.

This includes alerting politicians, the media, local authorities and more, to the realities faced by people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics.

Public figures and organisations such as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the United Nations and Amnesty International are amongst those to have shared their support and guidance today.

What is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia?

The visibility day was created nearly 20 years ago, in 2004. It was made with the purpose of drawing attention to violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex people.

As well as this, it recognises the experiences of all people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics.

The date, 17 May, was chosen for a very specific reason. This was the date that the World Health Organisation (WHO) declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder in 1990.

The day is celebrated in over 130 countries, which includes 37 where same-sex acts remain illegal.

The IDAHOBIT has received international recognition from influential bodies. This ranges from the likes of several States, international organisations such as the European Parliament, and many local authorities.

In 2015, the UK was ranked as a leading country in Europe for LGBTQ+ rights. This year it has fallen to 17th place. This is unacceptable. #IDAHOBIT — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) May 17, 2023

What is the year’s theme?

The theme is “Together Always: United in Diversity.” Thousands of events and initiatives, whether big or small, are expected to take place across the world.

The poignant message for 2023 was chosen by the movement to allow for “advocacy and celebrations in many forms”.

It comes at a time where transgender rights, in particular, are being threatened. The Equality and Human Rights Commission has recently suggested redefining ‘sex’ as ‘biological sex’.

This would exclude trans people from single-sex spaces, support groups, and more. It is a suggestion at this point.

It was reported in 2022 that there were 4,355 reports made of crimes against transgender people. This is up 56% from the previous year, according to a Home Office report.

Last month, two trans women and a gay man were targeted in an arson attack in East London, investigated as a “suspected hate crime.”