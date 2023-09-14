Manchester gay village shop attacked for fifth time this year

A shop in Manchester’s gay village had been targeted, attacked and vandalised for a fifth time this year.

Clonezone on Sackville Street in Manchester city centre describes itself as a “gay superstore”

The Greater Manchester Police have now released CCTV footage of the incident. On Monday (11 September) police issued an appeal detailing the event.

#APPEAL | We are investigating a fifth attack that happened on Sackville Street, in particular Clonezone, from yesterday afternoon.



Happening in broad daylight, officers are hopeful witnesses were present and are urging them to come forward.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/LhcRc7pYYU pic.twitter.com/WKNrkql7my — Manchester City Centre Police (GMP) (@GMPCityCentre) September 11, 2023

The attack occurred on Sunday (10 September) afternoon at approximately 2pm when two masked men arrived on a motorbike.

Due to being previously targeted, the Manchester shop’s windows were protected with iron bars. There is also security equipment outside the premises.

The attacker attempted to smash the shop’s windows and threw an object at the doors and security equipment.

Furthermore, the attackers caused around £3,500 of pounds worth of damage.

Chief Inspector Steve Wiggins of Greater Manchester Police’s City Centre Neighbourhood Team, shared a statement appealing for information from the general public.

“So far, we have arrested a person but we know that there is someone out there who knows where this bike is and who it belongs to,” Chief Wiggins stated.

Wiggins also added: ”We are urging them to reach out to us.

“We are releasing [CCTV] in the hope someone was able to witness this attack and can come forwards with information.”

“The attacks are very specific… offending to one specific shop”

Wiggins continued that this shop has been repeatedly targeted. “The attacks are very specific… offending to one specific shop.

“This is the fifth attack on this business in the last four months and this cannot continue.”

Crimestoppers is offering a £2,000 reward for information. Crimestoppers is available on 0800 555 111 and information can be passed on anonymously.

Information regarding the bike or if you can identify the men in the image information can also be passed by calling officers on 0161 856 3345 or via 101.