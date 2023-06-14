Everything you need to know about London’s hottest new drag brunch, Bitchin’ Brunch

If you fancy a glamorous treat this Pride month, get Bitchin’ Brunch‘s event at Savage Garden in your diary.

With a ‘savage’ two-course brunch, plenty of drinks and brash entertainment, it is sure to be a fabulous weekend.

The Pride event also includes a selection of fierce comedy queens, a glamorous DJ and incredible lip-syncing acts that promise to elevate the brunch experience.

Sue Gives a F*ck at Bitchin Brunch. (Image: Provided)

Hosting the proceedings is comedian and lip-syncer, Sue Gives a F*ck.

Sue’s fun and involving comedy act is the perfect accompaniment to the brunch with bubbles.

Furthermore, DJ Lady Lloyd will be making a guest appearance and playing all the Pride hits.

Queens Nicole Pellegrino and Sharon Manhattan will also be bringing the sass to covers of diva classics.

Savage Gardens (Image: Jodi Hinds) Savage Gardens (Image: Jodi Hinds) Savage Gardens (Image: Jodi Hinds)

The Savage, with its mesmerising 360-degree views up on the 12th floor, is the perfect place to let down your hair as we reach mid-Pride month.

While you’re there, if you fancy a refresher drinks include free-flow Prosecco, Bellinis or Hero Mocktails.

Drinks at Bitchin Brunch. (Image: Provided) Brunch at Bitchin Brunch (Image: Provided)

Additionally, the food menu looks mouthwatering!

Brunch dishes include starters like: Spiced tapioca potato hash, fried hen egg and chilli paste and Cured beetroot salmon, avocado and créme fraiche.

Also, mains include: Savage Style Eggs Benedict, BBQ pulled pork, focaccia, poached eggs and nduja hollandaise; BBQ pulled jackfruit, charred sourdough, bourbon glazed poached eggs and Zhoug roasted celeriac, molten cashew cheese, purple sprouting broccoli, barberries, spicy crumbs and flatbread.

Doors open at 12pm and then bottomless drinks will start at 12.15pm and finish at 1.45pm.

Bitchin’ Brunch is taking place Saturday 17th June, you can book here.