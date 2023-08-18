Trans women banned from world chess as critics blast ‘appalling decision’

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has been slammed for using trans women as “scapegoats” in new rules.

On Monday (14 August) the Switzerland-based organisation updated its guidance that trans women have “no right to participate” in women’s competitions.

The update said any future changes would be “based on further analysis.” These could also take up to two years to make.

“There are no restrictions to play in the open section for a person who has changed the

gender,” it reads further.

Also, titles held by trans men from before their transition will be abolished but “can be renewed if the person changes the gender back to a woman.”

The “abolished women title may be transferred into a general title of the same or lower level,” it goes on to say.

It then says: “If a player has changed the gender from a man into a woman, all the previous titles remain eligible.”

Furthermore, while recognising that FIDE cannot publicly discuss someone’s transition, it can inform a chess event’s organisers about someone’s transition.

“The new regulations will make trans chess players all over the world face a horrible dilemma: transition or quit chess”

Yosha Iglesias, a chess coach, and FIDE Master said FIDE was using trans women as “scapegoats.”

They also spelled out what the new regulations would mean in the cast of a young fictive person trans girl.

“Under the new regulations, she is forced to play ‘as a boy’ and under her former masculine name until she can change her ID, which in France is not allowed until you are 18. She is no longer authorized to participate in girl-only events.”

This case study would then experience transphobia, deadnaming, and more predicted Iglesias.

“The new regulations will make trans chess players all over the world face a horrible dilemma: transition or quit chess. This appalling situation will lead to depression and suicide attempts. Believe me, I know. Been there, and well, done that,” Iglesias continued.

The new rules are due to come into effect on 21 August.