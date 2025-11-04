Strangulation in porn set to become illegal as UK tech firms face £18m fines

Pornography showing strangulation or suffocation is set to become illegal in the UK, with online platforms legally required to stop users from accessing it.

Amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, tabled in parliament on Monday (3 November), make it a criminal offence to possess, produce or share choking porn. Platforms that fail to act could face fines of up to £18m from Ofcom. Potential measures include automated detection systems, moderation tools or stricter content policies.

In a separate update, victims of intimate image abuse will have more time to report offences. The prosecution window is being extended from six months to three years, in a move the government says will “improve access to justice for those who need it the most.”

The ban follows a government-commissioned review into pornography, led by Baroness Gabby Bertin and published in February. The report concluded that exposure to choking content has contributed to normalising dangerous sexual practices.

Research shows strangulation is never risk-free. Even brief oxygen deprivation can cause lasting brain changes, sometimes contributing to anxiety and depression. Multiple studies have found repeated sexual choking can affect brain hemispheres and leave participants vulnerable to mental health issues.

Non-fatal strangulation and suffocation were already criminalised under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, partly because perpetrators could evade punishment if there were no visible injuries. The new law makes online choking content a “priority offence,” requiring platforms to actively prevent UK users from seeing it.

Bernie Ryan, chief executive of the Institute For Addressing Strangulation, welcomed the change. “While consenting adults have the right to explore their sexuality safely and freely, we must recognise the serious risks posed by unregulated online content, especially to children and young people.

“Strangulation is a serious form of violence, often used in domestic abuse to control, silence, or terrify. When it’s portrayed in pornography, particularly without context, it can send confusing and harmful messages to young people about what is normal or acceptable in intimate relationships. Our research shows there is no safe way to strangle.”