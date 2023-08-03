Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale promises to fight back against homophobia as he opens up on gay brother

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has spoken out on his LGBTQ+ allyship as he shares the story of his brother’s gay identity for the first time.

In a new interview, Ramsdale, 25, says his brother Oliver – who is a West End star – was set to go to university and train to become a PE teacher.

However, he had a change of heart three weeks before, choosing drama school instead.

“But that’s not the bravest thing he’s done,” Ramsdale continues. “That’s not why I admire him. My brother is gay, and he’s lived his life in an open and authentic way since he went off to school. I’m so proud to say he’s my brother.

“I haven’t talked about it before. But with everything going on in football right now, I thought it was important to mention,” he explains.

The footballer goes onto admit to biting his tongue “a few too many times” over homophobic comments made in the dressing room and on social media. He believes his brother has probably done the same to make his life easier.

He added: “Well, all that ends today. It’s not the easiest thing to be open like this, but there’s never a ‘right time’.

“I’ve been working on this story since the start of the summer. My family has given me their blessing,” he says in The Players Tribune.

He acknowledges to having “heard it all” as a goalkeeper: “But when it crosses a certain line into homophobia or hate, it’s simply wrong.”

Ramsdale already suspects he’ll receive comments telling him to “stick to football”. However, he recognises: “This is about football. Football is for everyone. If you disagree, maybe you’re the one who needs to shut up and look in the mirror.”

It comes amid controversy after former Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson confirmed a move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq FC.

Many fans of the player were skeptical over what this would mean for his support for LGBTQ+ people. This acted as a key part to his campaigning in recent years.

He has taken part in Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign as well as wearing a rainbow armband throughout periods of his captaincy.



However, when he was announced, the Saudi Arabia-based club unfortunately took no time to wipe out some of his past support for the community. Images of his rainbow armband were shaded black and white in promo material.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, with other restrictions on women’s rights and more.