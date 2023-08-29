Sir Elton John ‘in good health’ at home following fall

Sir Elton John is said to be “in good health” and at home following a slip over the weekend.

The ‘Your Song’ singer, 76, was admitted to hospital in the South of France on Sunday (27 August). He was kept in overnight before being discharged on Monday.

One of his representatives said in a statement on Monday: “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

As per MailOnline, John was treated at the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital.

A source told the outlet: “He had a brain scan and a lumbar scan, which revealed no fractures.”

Before the incident, the ‘Honky Cat’ star had been spotted holidaying in St Tropez with family and friends following the end of his Goodbye Yellow Brock Road tour.

He had been seen earlier this month having dinner with the actor Kevin Spacey in Nice. It followed the actor being cleared of nine sexual offences.

In 2021 the ‘Rocket Man’ singer suffered a hip injury and had surgery on it later in the year.

John concluded his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a career-spanning set at Glastonbury in June.

The icon was joined onstage by the likes of Rina Sawayama and Brandon Flowers from The Killers

Attitide’s Joseph Ryan-Hicks gave the set five stars writing that if the performance was to be Elton John’s way of bringing touring to an end then “what a sensational way to do so.”