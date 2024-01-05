Labour MP says allegations of transphobia and antisemitism against her dropped

The Labour MP, Rosie Duffield, who was facing allegations of transphobia and antisemitism has said she has been “completely exonerated.”

It was reported by The Sunday Times in November that Duffield was being investigated over such allegations. The investigation, confirmed by “senior party sources” at the time came after she liked a tweet from Graham Linehan.

Posting a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday (4 January) Duffield, who has always “strenuously denied” the accusations, maintained that position.

She then said that she’d been informed before Christmas that the allegations had been dismissed by Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC). The group oversees the running of the Labour Party.

“There was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour Party rule. I was completely exonerated,” Duffield went on to say. She closed by saying she expected to be formally confirmed as the Labour candidate for Canterbury “shortly”.

Duffield, who has served as the Canterbury MP since 2017, is not currently on the party’s official list of candidates ahead of this year’s General Election.

The MP has been strongly criticised for her views on trans people previously. In 2020 she tweeted: “I’m a ‘transphobe’ for knowing that only women have a cervix….?!”. She has also called trans women “male-bodied,” and called for them to be barred from single-sex spaces.

I also have feminist and gender critical beliefs which mean that whilst I've always fully supported the rights of all trans people to live freely as they choose, I do not accept self-ID as a passport for male-bodied biological men to enter protected spaces for biological women.. — Rosie Duffield MP (@RosieDuffield1) September 10, 2021

Attitude has contacted the Labour Party for comment.