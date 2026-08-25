Netherlands’ Prime Minister Rob Jetten says Berlin Pride attack is another ‘chapter’ of rising anti-LGBTQ+ incidents (EXCLUSIVE)

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten believes the 2026 Berlin Pride attack is a harrowing “chapter” in the growing tide of hate and violence facing LGBTQ+ people.

Speaking in his Attitude cover interview to coincide with his Pride Award win, the Dutch prime minister, who is publicly gay, said: “The LGBTQ+ community is under pressure.”

“We see it online every day with a lot of hate speech, more and more with incidents at bars or in taxis or on the streets.”

Rob Jetten addresses the 2026 Berlin Pride attack

“The Berlin attack was another chapter in a trend of more hate and violence,” he added, drawing attention to the distressing events that took place on 25 July during the country’s Christopher Street Day.

The suspected “Islamist terror attack” left one person dead and at least 29 others injured after a vehicle was driven into crowds celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the German capital for one of Europe’s largest Pride events until shortly after 10pm local time, when goers were seen fleeing the scene.

Where was the Berlin Pride attack?

The incident took place near Berlin’s Tiergarten park, close to the Brandenburg Gate, where the Pride parade had concluded and large crowds remained.

Large sections of central Berlin were immediately cordoned off as ambulances, firefighters and heavily armed police responded.

The suspect, 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, reportedly fled the scene following the attack but was shot dead by police in Berlin’s Spandau district the following day after allegedly confronting officers with a bladed weapon.

“Berlin Stands Together” on Brandenburg Gate

A memorial service at the Evangelical St Mary’s Church (Marienkirche) followed the next day. In a display of grief and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, people carrying rainbow flags marched towards the Brandenburg Gate.

Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

That evening, the monument was lit in the colours of the Pride flag, with the words “Berlin Stands Together” displayed across it.

Jetten also addressed the Berlin Pride attack in his opening speech at the 2026 WorldPride Human Rights Conference in Amsterdam, saying the incident had given the event “an extra dimension”.

The Netherlands honours the victims of the Berlin Pride Attack

He explained: “Because although that horrific attack filled me with anger and sorrow, a few days later my heart was filled with hope, when a crowd gathered here in Amsterdam at the Homomonument, the memorial to LGBTQI+ victims of persecution.”

An estimated 2,000 people gathered at the monument on 28 July, observing a minute’s silence, laying flowers, lighting candles and giving speeches to honour those affected.

Rob Jetten is Attitude’s September/October 2026 cover star (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

Jetten said it proved that the community could stand together: “Together in our right to freedom. And together in our right to celebrate our love, whatever form it may take.”

Attitude met the prime minister during the Amsterdam WorldPride celebrations, where editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou and global finance and impact leader Krishna Omkar presented the Dutch leader with a special Attitude Pride Award in recognition of the representation – and hope – that Jetten has brought to the political world stage. Attitude confirmed the award presentation during WorldPride in Amsterdam.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Attitude Pride Awards 2026, which celebrate LGBTQ+ people across the UK and Europe who have fought for equality, overcome adversity or become outstanding community role models.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available on digital platforms from 6pm on Wednesday 26 August and in print from Thursday 27 August. Print copy available for pre-order here.