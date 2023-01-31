TikToker Dylan Mulvaney ‘face reveals’ following surgery: ‘She’s gorgeous’

Following facial feminisation surgery, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has ‘face revealed’ for the first time.

The actress and transgender rights activist is best known for her daily TikTok posts in the series ‘Days of Girlhood.’ Collectively, her videos have over one billion views.

The series has charted her existence as a transgender woman in America, the ups and downs, and everything in between.

In a glamorous post that sees her dancing and grinning like a movie star, Dylan showed off her new look over the weekend (28 January).

“God is a woman and her name is Dylan Mulvaney.”

“I love who I am,” Dylan can be heard saying at the end of the video. We’re so happy for her!

Dylan disappeared from being online in December, posting a few pre-filmed posts as she recovered from surgery.

In the face reveal, Dylan dances to ‘Swan Lake’ in a petal dress that unfurls to reveal her. Additionally, gemstones around her eyes and slicked back hairdo accentuates her sharp features.

Then, red curtains are pulled back to reveal a classic Hollywood look. A black dress, pearls, and red lipstick, it’s dramatic but that’s her!

“I’m so happy!” Dylan shared in the video. “It’s still me, just a little bit softer of a version.”

“I just hope that all trans and non-binary people can get the gender-affirming resources that they need because this is life-changing and sometimes life-saving.”

“So thank you so much for supporting me and we’ve got so much to catch up on – I love ya!” she continues.

The 26-year-old is adored online and that love shone in people’s responses.

“DYLAN MULVANEY’S FACE REVEAL!!!! SHES GORGEOUS,” one fan tweeted.

Some fans noted her similarity to Audrey Hepburn.

