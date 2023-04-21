Former gay porn star Antonio Moreno has launched a bid to become mayor of the small Spanish village of Carcelén.

Moreno, now a livestock farmer, moved to the town with his partner after leaving adult film six years ago.

The 38-year-old — once known by the stage name Héctor de Silva – is running as mayor of Carcelén for the conservative-leaning Partido Popular (PP) party.

Moreno’s party has previously stood against marriage equality in Spain, while PP-controlled areas of Spain have introduced anti-LGBTQ legislation, reports The Advocate.

Moreno will go up against PSOE candidate, María Dolores Gómez Piqueras – governor of Carcelén since 2011.

The election takes place on 28 May.

Carcelén, located in the east of the country, has only 438 residents.

“A stage in my life that I don’t regret”

Reflecting on his past, Hung Country star Moreno recently told Spanish outlet Sur: “I take […] my past as a porn actor normally because my family, who supported me, knew about it and I have always told them about it. It is a stage in my life that I don’t regret because I learned a lot.”



The former forest firefighter went on to add: “I was born in the city of Albacete. But when I arrived here I fell in love with this village and its natural environment, which is spectacular.

“I discovered that an aunt of mine had been given up for adoption to a family in Carcelén. I looked for her and I found her.”

The aspiring mayor also told the publication that Carcelén “needs to improve in many things because it is very neglected, we have a very high […] property tax. And there is less and less population because there is no work to attract families with children.”

In 2021, ex-gay porn actor and men’s rights activist Philipp Tanzer (AKA Logan McCree) failed to win a seat in the Scottish election after running as a regional list candidate for the Highlands and Islands.



Tanzer, who stopped identifying as gay at 32, ran for the Scottish Family Party, which opposes LGBTQ-inclusive education.