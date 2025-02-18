Kemi Badenoch blasts ‘pronouns, diversity policies and climate activism’ as a ‘poison’ in new speech

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative party, has delivered a new speech at a global gathering of conservative thinkers, politicians and businesspeople, in which she blasts both diversity policies and prime minister Keir Starmer.

As per The Guardian, the politician reportedly received cheers from the audience after she critcised the west’s “inheritance” as “the real poison of leftwing progressivism.”

“Whether it’s pronouns, or DEI, or climate activism, these issues aren’t about kindness – they are about control,” Badenoch said. “We have limited time and every second spent debating what a woman is, is a second lost from dealing with challenges.”

“If we throw this opportunity away because of anger or self-doubt, or weakness, our country and all of western civilisation will be lost.”

Badenoch also took aim at Labour party leader Keir Starmer for taking the knee in a nod to Black Lives Matter.

The event was organised by the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), an organisation funded by the likes of GB News co-owner Paul Marshall and private investment company Legatum. Other speakers included Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage and podcast Jordan Peterson.

Badenoch also likened her leadership of the Conservative party to US president Donald Trump’s second term and expressed her belief that “our country and all of western civilisation will be lost” should her party’s efforts to drive rightwing policies not be successful in the future.

“Conservatives are the guardians of Western civilisation” – Kemi Badenoch

“We are distracted, too busy critiquing and deconstructing what previous generations built, rather than making sure that the very best of our inheritance is left intact for the next generation,” Badenoch went on.

“If we get this right, we stand at the dawn of the new conservative century with so much opportunity and possibility.”

The controversial politician suggested that her party are the west’s only hope. “Conservatives are the guardians of Western civilisation. We need to defend what we have. But many have forgotten how to do so. It requires bravery and not endless compliance at the threat of legal challenge,” she said, according to the MailOnline.