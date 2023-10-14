Peter Tatchell under ‘house arrest’ and ’24-hour police surveillance’ in India

Peter Tatchell has said he is under house arrest with a 24-hour police presence at a hotel in Mumbai after his planned Olympic protest was declared illegal.

The human rights campaigner is now forbidden to leave his hotel room under police orders.

Speaking today (Saturday, 14 October 2023), Tatchell said four officers are stationed in the lobby of his hotel to prevent him from leaving.

Tatchell claims that police visited him at his hotel this morning to explain what they called his ‘preventative detention’, and to search some of his belongings and photograph his diary without a warrant.

“Right now, India feels like a police state” – Peter Tatchell

He also claims six officers turned up the hotel yesterday (Friday 13 October) to interrogate him and his colleague, Pliny Soocoormanee, for two hours.

Mumbai police, believed to be acting on the authority of the Indian government, have also banned a planned peaceful human rights protest outside the International Olympic Committee Congress.

The protest, scheduled for Monday 16 October, was organised by Tatchell to highlight that, “nearly all the nations likely to [bid] for the 2036 Olympics are dictatorships that persecute their own citizens, especially LGBTs, women, migrant workers, refugees and ethnic and religious minorities.”

Police told Tatchell that no protests are permitted near the IOC Congress, taking place at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre from 15-17 October.

A letter addressed to Tatchell from Kurla Police Station states: “It has come to our attention that you may be in violation of the rules and regulations governing Tourist Visas under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946.



“According to our records, your Tourist visa status permits you to stay in India for a specific duration and for the sole purpose of tourism. Any activities that deviate from this stated purpose, are strictly prohibted and constitute a break of your via conditions.

“Any such activity shall result in Legal actions in accordance with the Foreigners Act 1946.”

A briefing document planned for distribution to IOC delegates and journalists, and shared online by the Peter Tatchell Foundation, highlights human rights violations by likely Olympic bidders China, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia and more.

“It is shocking that India feels so threatened by a simple briefing on human rights violations” – Tatchell

Tatchell said in a statement: “When I pointed out that the Indian constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the right to assembly and peaceful protest, I was told ‘these rights only apply to Indian citizens. Foreigners do not have these rights.’

“I was stunned. I assumed that India was a democracy and that peaceful protests by anyone were allowed. This ban is a blow to India’s democratic reputation. It is what we expect from police state regimes.

“The police added that I had, in any case, violated the condition of my tourist visa, which does not permit anything other than tourist activities. I was not aware of this restriction and offered to apply for a new visa. ‘A protest will still not be allowed,’ I was told.

“I also asked to meet the city’s senior police officers, or the relevant government officials, to secure a dispensation – not to protest – but to merely distribute our briefing document to IOC delegates and journalists. I was told that this would ‘not be allowed’ and that ‘no protests of any kind are allowed near the IOC meeting… the entire area is off limits.’

“It is shocking that India feels so threatened by a simple briefing on human rights violations.

“The officers were repeatedly on their mobile phones consulting with senior police colleagues and unknown others.

“The police were very courteous, friendly and charming throughout. Their extensive phone calls seemed to suggest that they were trying to find a compromise. But they appeared to be under orders from higher-ups to ban any action directed at the IOC. In the end, officers urged us not to protest and warned of possible detention and deportation if we did.

“After two hours, the police left. Just over an hour later, they returned to serve a ‘Notice’ under ‘Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946,’ which prohibits violations of the terms of a visa – punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine.

‘It was signed by Senior Inspector, Ashok Khot, of Kurla police and warned that any contravention of the tourist visa conditions would result in ‘Legal actions.’

“I am now discussing with my colleagues from the Peter Tatchell Foundation in London about what to do regarding Monday’s planned protest at the IOC Congress.

“It is apparent that I and my Foundation colleague, Mr Soocoormanee, are under 24-hour police surveillance. All Friday night, and on Saturday morning, police officers have been stationed in the lobby of our hotel, the La Hotel Metro, in Kurla West, Mumbai. We will not be able to do anything without the police knowing and intervening to stop us.”

“Right now, India feels like a police state, like what I experienced at the World Cups in Moscow in 2018 and Qatar in 2022,” Tatchell furthermore added.

Attitude has contacted the High Commission of India in London for comment.

