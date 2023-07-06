Peaky Blinders creators denounce Ron DeSantis anti-LGBTQ video

The makers of Peaky Blinders have denounced the latest homophobic campaign video from US Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.

In Friday’s (30 June) video the disgraced Donald Trump is targeted for his vow to “protect our LGBTQ citizens.”

It then moves on to paint DeSantis as the epitome of (toxic) masculinity. It also highlights DeSantis’ attacks on the LGBTQ community including many of his “draconian” laws.

In an attempt to highlight his “masculinity” DeSantis’ team compared him to images of shirtless, glistening bodybuilders (so straight) as well as Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

On Wednesday (5 July) The Peaky Blinders Twitter account posted a rebuke denouncing DeSantis’ use of their footage.

The statement read: “On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders – Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights – we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

People thanked and cheered the account in the comments.

DeSantis came to international notoriety when he signed the ‘Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans’ bill into law in Florida.

He has also banned gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth and trans students from using their correct pronouns in school.