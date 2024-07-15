Man charged with murder of former gay couple

A man has been charged with murder after the remains of two men were found in Bristol and London.

34-year-old Yostin Andres Mosquera was arrested in Bristol on Saturday (13 July) morning after dumping two suitcases of human remains on the Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday (10 July). Further remains were found at an address on Scotts Road in Shepherds Bush on Friday (12 July). Mosquera has been charged with two counts of murder and is due to appear today (Monday 15 July) at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Today the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the two men killed were 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth. Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship while Longworth was British. The two men were known to have previously been in a relationship and still lived together in a flat on Scotts Road. Police have said Mosquera had been staying with the two men for a short period of time.

Expressing his sympathies for the loved ones of the two men, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine also recognised the concern the case would have on London’s LGBTQ+ community. “I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders,” he added.

Valentine also said that officers have been working with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) which has been “extremely valuable.”

Enquiries remain ongoing but the Met Police has said there is no suggestion of a homophobic motive. However, the incident has been categorised as a hate crime, which will be reviewed as more information becomes available. Officers are also looking to see if there are any related offences or incidents in the UK or overseas.

Anyone who has information has been urged to call the police on 101 with the reference 306/12JUL. Information can also be provided to the LGBTQ+ charity Galop by visiting www.galop.org.uk