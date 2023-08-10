SNP’s Mhairi Black: Trans people should be ‘left the hell alone’ by politicians 

The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) deputy leader in the House of Commons, Mhairi Black, has said politicians need to “leave trans people the hell alone.”

The outgoing MP, who is a lesbian, defended the trans community during a recent discussion at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

As part of an In Conversation with…’ event hosted by journalist Graham Spiers, Black said trans people should not made into “an intellectual debate.”

“I want trans people to be able to live with dignity and happiness,” she stated. “And for newspapers and politicians to leave them the hell alone.”

“Being trans is not something to be feared”

When quizzed over concerns about trans people using single sex spaces – such as toilets – the MP recalled facing “more grief” in women’s toilets in the past five years than the rest of her life.

She told the audience she believes this is because people do not consider her as feminine enough.

“Being trans is not something to be feared,” she added. “It’s just an aspect of a human being. The same way being gay is just an aspect of who I am.”

“The only place as far as I’m concerned that my sex matters, as opposed to my gender, is in a medical setting,” Black went on. “That’s between me and a doctor.”

She compared this to people who would tell an adoptive parent that they are not a real parent.

Furthermore, she called out “bad actors” who are “radicalising vulnerable people”.

The MP added: “They are also using this small community as a wedge issue to cause chaos.”

Black continued: “It’s been happening since 2016 at least. And if you start tracing it back – all these big names – the money always comes back to sort of fundamental Christian groups in America, Baptist groups, anti-abortion organisations.”

The MP for Paisley & Renfrewshire South confirmed last month she would be stepping down ahead of the 2024 general election.

Explaining her decision, she admitted on The News Agents podcast: “Honestly, because I’m tired, is a big part of it. And the thing that makes me tired is Westminster.

“I think it is one of the most unhealthy workplaces that you could ever be in. It’s a toxic environment. Just the entire design of the place and how it functions is just the opposite of everything that I find comfortable.

“It’s definitely a poisonous place. Whether that’s because of what folk can get away with in it or the number of personal motivations and folk having ulterior motives for things. It’s just not a nice place to be in,” she concluded.