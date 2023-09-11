Liz Truss calls for ban on children transitioning at school

The former Prime Minister Liz Truss has called for a ban on children transitioning at school.

It comes after reports last week showed that Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is treading with “extreme caution” around a ban.

A ban would basically prevent children from using pronouns and wearing uniforms that match their gender identity.

Speaking to The Times Truss urged the government to “press ahead” with publishing new guidance for schools and to make it clear that social transitioning shouldn’t be sanctioned.

The Times reported in July that draft guidance had children should be allowed to socially transition. However, trans children would not be able to play in some school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.

The former Equalities Minister said the delay in publishing guidance is “leaving schools in limbo and allowing misinformation to spread.”

She has also described social transitioning as “not a neutral act,” that “should not be officially sanctioned before a young adult has the full decision-making capability to understand the consequences at the age of 18.”

Truss has also disagreed with Attorney General Victoria Prentis that an outright ban would contravene the 2010 Equality Act.

“But if there are any legal issues, the government should legislate,” she closed.

Last week Sunak’s government explained that a ban was still possible.

It followed a report in The Telegraph that the move was likely to be scrapped, or at least delayed until after the next General Election

A spokesperson for Sunak’s government said: “More information is needed.”