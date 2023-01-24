LGBTQ charities release short film depicting ‘conversion therapy’

A collective of LGBTQ charities led by Stonewall has released a short film depicting the harmful abuse experienced by some under the name ‘conversion therapy’.

The short two-and-a-half minute video – It’s Not Therapy, It’s Abuse – sees a young trans adult undergoing ‘conversion therapy’. The film ends with the caption: “‘Conversion therapy’ is not therapy. It’s abuse.”

‘Conversion therapy’ is the practice by which people seek to change and suppress a person’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. It is a long-debunked and outdated practice that has been condemned by the likes of the World Health Organisation and many other health experts.

The film also encourages viewers to write to their local MP and ask them to push for a comprehensive ban on ‘conversion therapy’.

Based on the first-hand testimonies of people who have experienced ‘conversion therapy,’ the film is set to an eerie rendition of the Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’. Shockingly, the charities state that everything seen in the video is “100% legal.”

The film was released following last week’s announcement by the UK government of plans to ban ‘conversion therapy’ in the UK. These plans would protect trans people as well, unlike previous proposals.

Last year, it was leaked the government was dropping plans for a ban altogether. These were hastily picked back up after a backlash but trans people were excluded.

It’s Not Therapy, It’s Abuse highlights the various settings ‘conversion therapy’ can take place including religious, clinical, and family settings. It also shows some of the forms such as psychiatric, physical, and psychological. Practices such as aversion therapy can cause lifelong psychological harm.

Nancy Kelley, the Chief Executive of Stonewall, has welcomed statements from the UK government relating to a ‘conversion therapy’ ban but highlighted the numerous delays there have been since a ban was first promised in 2018.

“The UK Government must publish the Bill and an imminent timetable as soon as possible,” she urged.

“The UK Government’s own National LGBT Survey shows that 13% of trans people and 7% of all LGBTQA+ people have undergone or been offered so-called ‘conversion therapy’. Our communities simply cannot face any further delays.”

Paul Roberts OBE, the Chief Executive of LGBT Consortium, one of the charities supporting the short film, added: “Every day the UK Government delays its action on the promise of a ban on conversion therapy is another day LGBTQA+ people can be subjected to this abhorrent practice. Our communities have waited far too long for action and are as one on this—bring forward an inclusive ban now.”

The charities supporting the video and campaign are: Equality Network, Gendered Intelligence, GIRES, House of Rainbow, Intercom Trust, It Gets Better UK, LGBT Consortium, LGBT Foundation, Manchester Pride, Naz & Matt Foundation, OneBodyOneFaith, Oxford Pride UK, Peter Tatchell Foundation, Pink Therapy, Pride in London, Queer Britain, Report Out, Scottish Trans, Sparkle – The National Transgender Charity, The Kite Trust, Trans Actual UK.