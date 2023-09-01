Josh Cavallo says it’s an ‘honour’ to be celebrated in Australian Sports Museum

Australian football star and LGBTQ icon, Josh Cavallo, has spoken of the “honour” of being celebrated in the Australian Sports Museum.

Cavallo’s Adelaide United football shirt now hangs in the Melbourne institution’s new Pride Showcase, a tribute to Australian LGBTQ sporting heroes.

The showcase launched on 25 August which is also Wear It Purple day. It’s a day created by the non-profit organisation of the same name which supports young LGBTQ+ people.

“Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself”

Posting on X – formerly Twitter – after the exhibit went live, Cavallo, 23, said: “Little Josh never thought there would be a place in football for him.

“Today I can’t express my emotions on this honour of being placed in the Australian Sports Museum.”

He also said: “To everyone who feels like they don’t fit in. We’re together changing this world. Don’t let anyone stop you!”

Cavallo came out in October 2021 at the time becoming the world’s only openly gay top-level professional footballer.

At the time he shared: “Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I love and be gay. Hiding who I truly am to pursue a dream I always wished for as a kid.”

Since then Cavallo has gone on to call for greater inclusivity in football and sport more broadly. He was also recognised in Attitude’s 101 list in 2021 as well as Man of the Year at the 2022 Attitude Awards.

Cavallo’s coming out also inspired other footballers to do the same, notably Jake Daniels and Zander Murray in the UK.

Also recognised in the exhibition is Ricki Coughlan, a trans woman and runner. Ian Roberts, a gay rugby player, and trans rugby player Ellia Green are also celebrated among others.

The exhibit was opened with the help of the Melbourne-based LGBTQ+ sports group Proud 2 Play.

“We’re incredibly proud to be sharing stories from the LGBTIQ+ community,” the museum has said.